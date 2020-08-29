The Princess and the Political Agent Binodini

Video
Saturday, 29 August, 2020
Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020
Reviewed by Debapriya Basu

An iconic work hobbled by a
tone-deaf translation...

Much like the author, Maharaj Kumari Binodini Devi, the novel Bor Saheb Ongbi Sanatombi ('The Big Saheb's Wife Sanatombi') holds a rather iconic place in Manipuri literature. It was published in 1976 to uproarious reception, won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1979, is prescribed in university syllabi and still inspires love songs.

Binodini's New York-based son, Somi Roy, translates this magnum opus under a somewhat prosaic title. The book tells the story of Princess Sanatombi, Binodini's aunt, who chose to love the enemy, the British Political Agent of Manipur, Lt. Colonel Henry Maxwell. Beginning towards the end of Sanatombi's life in 1905, the novel reconstructs this extraordinary woman's experiences of court intrigue, civil unrest, and the abdication of her father as king, the Anglo-Manipur War (1891), an indifferent marriage, and a grand transgressive passion. The story's non-linearity appears to follow Sanatombi's recollection of the past as she lies on her deathbed, but the narrator is omniscient. It is a curious strategy, throwing the reader off balance, signalling a sophistication of literary art that is entirely missed by the translation.
The translation has a surprising lack of interiority, given Roy's conviction that Binodini uses the "stream of consciousness" technique. The fallen but feisty princess is shown as too passive for her truly radical acts, and the narrator's plaintive "what could she do?" at every stage gets mildly annoying. She and her mentor, the formidable Queen Mother, seem to be no different from, say, Ekashini (the heroine of Binodini's acclaimed radio play and 1981 Meitei film Imagi Ningthem 'My Son, My Precious') other than in external circumstance.

The choppy prose fails to do justice to the stark lyricism of the original. As for local colour, perhaps even Mrs. Edith Grimwood's rampantly racist 1891 account of contemporary Manipur offers more. The translation rides roughshod over complexities of style and mood.

Binodini's novel enacts an artist's struggle to reconcile the tensions of public and private, fact and fiction, word and image, dialogue and description. The translation is deaf to all of this clamour.





The reviewer is Assistant Professor, English, at IIT-Guwahati

Courtesy: THE HINDU



