

Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions



As much as I appreciate the intent of Adichie and her avoiding academic jargon to make people understand what feminism is and why is it necessary, I would suggest people have an open mind so that the minute rooms for improvement in the book don't dictate your conscience. While reading "We Should All Be Feminists", I noticed that the author used a heteronormative approach to explain the concept of virginity, a cis-normative tone to explain gender. Consequently, my admiration for the book significantly dropped, and reflexively I concluded that the author is an exclusionary-minded person. There emerged a dilemma regarding whether I would recommend the book to anyone or not, because the book was super easy to understand, which is a good thing, but the tone was exclusionary.



Only after reading "Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions" did I understand that the author wasn't being intentionally exclusionary, as she talked about alternative sexuality. The book is a refined version of an e-mail the author had sent to one of her friends who wanted suggestions from Adichie about how to raise a feminist daughter. In a conversational tone, she listed down and delineated fifteen suggestions. It's a friendly and easy-to-understand book.



While this book didn't exclude any particular group and didn't generalize any community, it had one flaw that bugged me. I appreciate the fact that the author supports the idea of not co-relating the sense of dressing-up with moral grounds. But, the author suggested that if the mother is not okay with her child's taste of dress-up then she simply told her daughter that the dress looks "ugly" on her. That's going to trigger self-esteem issues, provided a mother does that.



With all that being said, I'd like to conclude with a gentle reminder that no single book is enough for understanding feminism. And no book is enough for the propagation of feminism. There's no end to the process of learning and the process of bettering yourself as a feminist.











The reviewer is a student Anthropology, BRAC University





