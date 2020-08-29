Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 August, 2020, 2:17 PM
latest Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1      
Home Book Review

A Drop of Blood

Joginder Paul

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Reviewed by Irfan Aslam

Blood is an extended metaphor for class
exploitation in this scathing satire...
A Drop of Blood

A Drop of Blood

Joginder Paul (1925-2016) was one among the league of progressive writers from the pre-Partition period who survived long after the icons of the movement were gone. Born in Sialkot, now in Pakistan, he was 22 when Partition happened, shaping his world view. Despite being forced to leave his motherland and later getting a degree in English literature and teaching it, he continued to hold Urdu close to his heart.

He is considered one of the greatest Urdu novelists of the 20th century. Aik Boond Lahoo Ki, published in Karachi in August 1962, launched his career. It has now been translated into English by Snehal Shingavi, who has translations of Premchand and Bhisham Sahni to his credit.

Being a member of the Progressive Writers' Association, it was but natural for Paul to write about class conflict and its impact on society. A Drop of Blood pivots around a jobless young graduate, Mohan Karan, an orphan who lives with a destitute old woman. Karan sells his blood to survive. He lands up in the house of a rich man, Dr. Bakhtiyar, who is in constant need of the rare blood type he shares with Karan. He is hired for his  'services'.

He is similarly exploited when he gets close to his neighbour, Ragini, the wife of a well-heeled old hakeem, and Zahra, Dr. Bakhtiyar's young daughter.

Paul creates the binary of two classes, one represented by Karan and the other by Dr. Bakhtiyar, making up the underdog and the exploiter. Paul had dedicated the original Urdu novel to the times he was living in: "To this very active era, which, with a very complacent indifference, is engaged in the trade of blood of human beings." This is the crux: blood is an extended metaphor for exploitation in this scathing satire.

The Urdu text has a prominent Punjabi lilt (Paul was Punjabi-speaking) both in terms of dialogue and the milieu it creates. The characters' classes are determined by the shades of the language they speak. It is challenging to translate those nuances, but Shingavi has handled the task well.

The reviewer is a Lahore-based journalist and poet.

Courtesy: THE HINDU


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The Princess and the Political Agent Binodini
Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions  
A Drop of Blood
So All Is Peace
THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED
The Shadow Lines
Mimir Noteboi (Mimi's notebook)
The Unmaking of America: A Recent History


Latest News
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Mohammadpru, Magura
Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
Leg Cricket: Cricket marries football
Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Chuadanga COVID-19 cases rise to 1,225
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan passes away
Sajek Valley reopens in September
Sex with promises of marriage!
JS body for compulsory dope test for students in higher education
47 more die of COVID-19 in country
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
Man, son electrocuted in pond water
Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat
20 more people infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft