An August Midnight

I



A shaded lamp and a waving blind,

And the beat of a clock from a distant floor:

On this scene enter-winged, horned, and spined-

A longlegs, a moth, and a dumbledore;

While 'mid my page there idly stands

A sleepy fly, that rubs its hands...



II



Thus meet we five, in this still place,

At this point of time, at this point in space.

-My guests besmear my new-penned line,

Or bang at the lamp and fall supine.

"God's humblest, they!" I muse. Yet why?

They know Earth-secrets that know not I.









