



“Happy the man, whose wish and care

A few paternal acres bound,

Content to breathe his native air

In his own ground.”



Duck across the pond



I have taken shelter in the first floor of a two-storied building; the south is adjacent to a pond. To the east a narrow alley, this acts as a divider between the two ponds on its either side. All around the pond, trees and trees, Mangoes, Jackfruits, Berry, Coconut and Betelnut trees, Bamboos, Eucalyptus, Mahagony, Chambal and Rain tree. Papaya is common and a few kitchen gardens on the bank of the ponds which are carefully nurtured by the people residing along these ponds.



The most notable is the ducks on the ponds. A marvellous view indeed they swim altogether in rows and columns, creating new shapes and designs. I have tried many times to count these ducks but the constant change in their locomotion gave little scope to accomplish it. How superbly they do change their movements and the new shapes they create are amazing. I ain't anartist, nor an architect, still the pattern or shapes their movements create deserve special attention of these professionals.



"Oh! Duckie, my duck, my loving Ducky", are the ornaments which Romeo and Juliet reciprocate and together they sing,

"Moraaarjonomaehansamithuncheelam"

(In our previous birth we were the duckling couples)

Nay, "Amar

bhagyatagholajolerdoeba..........

..........Na shaekhanehangor-

kumiraernimantran, na raj-hasaer"

(My ill-fated luck is a pool of

muddy water...........

.........Where no sharks or crocodiles are invited nor any goose(King Duck).



Perhaps, the hero of the poem could not score a single run (feat) in his life, that is, he is out for a duck, his life proved to be a wild goose chase.



But what about the lame-duck?



Would the coming elections across the pond in the US will prove a 'lame duck' for the incumbent President? A billion dollar question it is. However, His Excellency, the President of the US, Mr. Trump takes the re-election as a duck to water. After all he is Mr. Donald Trump, a skilled trump card player and a savoirfaire, which unnerves his opponents.



May God forbid, his competitor thinks he has to duck down, not only during the campaign but from the throne as well. But his friends and partymen knew, Mr.Trump is not to duck out of the job he enjoys.



Indeed, he enjoys the duck soup, even though his opponent alleges that he is adept at ducking and diving but the truth is he gets his ducks in a row, so feels his well-wishers.



The writer is a teacher of Mathematics



























