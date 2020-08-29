

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: A peek into human nature through Shakespeare



The first and most interesting type of "performance" is seen amongst the lovers, where Lysander and Demetrius "act" under the influence of the potion and put up a romantic display in front of Hermia. This is an unusual performance, since it is an unconscious act. The men do not know that they are experiencing confusion, and it is interesting to think whether Shakespeare used this as an attempt to mock the onset of sudden love or love at first sight. Just as the potion's influence caused attraction to form on a superficial level, falling in love based on initial attraction is often deemed as shallow or superficial.



Not only might it seem deceitful, the effect is oftentimes temporary and the fleeting desires cause people to act in ways they have never acted before - which is very evident in the way Demetrius treats Helena before and after the application of the spell.



A performance is only complete, when there is an audience to appreciate the efforts, and so a look into Helena's character is necessary. Through Helena, the darker sides of human nature are magnified. Helena's character is the epitome of insecurity, which is shown by her constant need for validation. She is insecure when alone, which is why there is a strong need for her to be loved by Demetrius, which drives her to the point where she is willing to betray Hermia and Lysander's trust.



However, there is an even deep-seated psychological issue which causes her to not be able to accept compliments. She requires validation, yet, when she receives it she cannot deal with it. She fears that the men are simply mocking her, that she is unlovable and questions their motives. Even when Shakespeare injects comedy into his writing to deal with this subplot, it does not take much close reading to understand the dark side of Helena's nature.



Understanding the psychological implications of the next performance level is not as easy. The word performance, however, clearly describes what happens in the storyline involving the mechanicals because they are literally setting up a play. The immediate chaos that ensues when delegating roles is one way to look at the human condition - this is a gathering of people who are unsure of what they need to do.



It shows gross levels of inner tension which leads to a certain level of fear. People cannot act their parts properly, out of fear that it will make the royals angry, and the dignified women will be scared. The lion has to put away his mask, the dead has to announce that they are merely playing dead. The tension arises from the fact that the mechanicals know that they must entertain, but do so within a limit. There is an immense desire to please people, yet the problem is that not everyone will find everything pleasing which takes away from the actual performance.



One other interesting aspect of this scenario is the portrayal of the audience of the play. These are people from a high social standing, and the fact that the mechanicals are required to essentially dumb things down, so that the Royals are not offended may hint at the gullible nature of people in higher social circles.



The third level of performance is seen within Puck's storyline, his antics are one aspect of his performance, but Puck also has to 'perform' a task delegated to him by Oberon, which is another way to think about the idea. This can be put in the category of an unscripted, improvised performance where unclear instructions lead to even foggier consequences. Here, as comic as it is, some very unfortunate mishaps take place as Puck desperately tries to make up for his mistakes each time.



The question to ask is, can Puck be a representation of a disorganized mind, a mind that creates and thrives on misunderstandings and confusion? For example, not double checking who is on the receiving end of the magic spell shows irresponsibility on Puck's part. Also, it shows that he is unable to take directions well, which leads to his immature antics.



The cycle of deception that follows as Puck tries to cover up his mistakes shows how people can easily get caught up in their own web, if they are not able to take responsibility for the first mistake they had made and try to cover it up with further lies.



In fact, wanting to escape from responsibilities is a common theme in the whole play, which leads to the merging of the magical and the real world. In the closing paragraph, Puck says "If we shadows offended. Think but this, and all is mended, that you have slumbered here, while these visions did appear".



This message is conveyed to the members in the real audience can be compared to the message that the mechanicals tried to convey to the royals by not scaring them or offending them. This is seen in Act 5 of the play, where the prologue to the play says "If we offend, it is with our good will. That you should think, we come not to offend". This encourages the audience to be confused as to whether what they had experienced was illusion or reality.

This does not only serve as an escape for the audience, but also for the plays members, because again, they cannot be held responsible for any nuisance they might have caused.



The message is that if something did not please you; think of it as a temporary dream. Puck also uses deception and magic to hide the real problems, for example by turning Bottom's head into an ass' head. Even the use of the dream world or the world of the magical creatures serves as a form of escape. The lovers also enter the dream world to escape from the royals. Therefore, Shakespeare wants to highlight certain self-defeating patterns in humans - irresponsibility, immaturity, avoidance, and inability to love oneself for who they are. There are two questions that need to be addressed. First, why did he set up an elaborate dream world to prove his point? And, also, why is there such an emphasis on several types of performances?



A performance in its essence is an indirect affair; one can play as many roles as one wants to without having to serve any consequences. The very word, then, has a loose label - it can be used to suggest things that are inauthentic. So, if one wants to escape from consequences one can act, put up a show. But what about when one wants to escape from responsibilities, when one wants to forget about what needs to be done and is not willing to tackle problems at all?



That is where the dream world finds its significance. A complete avoidance of responsibilities can be achieved by daydreaming. And the affairs that happen in the magical realm in the play show how chaotic and irrational one's fantasies can make them. And when one injects ideas formed in the unreal world into the real world, for example when Puck visits the mechanicals, things can get very creative (putting a donkey's head on top of a man's is ingenious), but they can also turn into a mess. It is interesting to think whether Shakespeare is warning people against finding unhealthy sources of creative inspiration, because without firm ties to the real world, too much fixation on dreams can make things fall apart sooner or later. But it is clear that Shakespeare's ability to use imagination was second to none, which allowed him to paint a picture of human nature through his texts.



Protiti Rasnaha Kamal is a recent graduate of Mount Holyoke College, USA



























