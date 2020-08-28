Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:13 PM
Fake Covid-19 Test Results

Dr Sabrina’s trial begins

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Court Correspondent

The trial against JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and seven others in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates started on Thursday in a Dhaka court through recording statement of the complainant.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzaman Ansari
recorded the statement of the complainant Md Kamal Hossain.
The other accused are Sabrina's husband JKG Chief Executive Officer Ariful Chowdhury, Executive Officer Shafiqul Islam, graphic designer Humayun Kabir Himu and four other employees - Himu's wife Tanzina Patwary, Jebunnesa Rima, Sayeed Chowdhury and Biplob Das.
After partial cross examination of the defence lawyers the court fixed September 3 for production of the witnesses.
Earlier Arif's lawyer submitted a petition as they will go to higher court against the framing charges.
 Public prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed their time petition.
 Later court rejected their time petition and ordered to start the trial.
The complainant  Kamal said in his deposition  that being a  caretaker of a house at Kalyanpur  on June 3 his landlord Sirajul Islam and son Tahmidul Islam communicated with JKG employee,  Himu, a graphic designer, as they had been suffering from cold, fever and other Covid-19 symptoms.
On June 12, Himu collected samples of Sirajul, his wife Hazera Begum and domestic-help Aklima Begum in front of Kalmilata Market in Tejgaon area and took Tk 15,000 for the tests.  The following day, JKG Health Care sent positive results of them online.




Later on June 20, Himu collected samples of Tahmidul Islam, his wife Liza Begum and driver Md Momin at the same place and took Tk 20,000 for the tests.
This time, JKG Health Care gave negative results, the complainant added. The witness also said on June 22 Hazera and Aklima again gave samples for test and gave Tk 10,000 to Himu and his wife Tanjina.
But on June 23, he filed a case against the couple before supplying test results as they came to know about JKG's fraud, the witness added.
Earlier on August 20, the same court framed charges against eight people, including Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury in the case.



