Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:13 PM
Sinha Murder

Two more APBn men confess

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent 

Cox's Bazar, Aug 27: Two more members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) have given their confessional statements to the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in connection with Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case.
They are Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shahjahan and Constable Rajib. A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) team brought the APBn members to the chamber of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate (Teknaf-3) Tamanna Farah for recording their statements at 1:00pm on Thursday.
Earlier on Wednesday, another APBn member, Abdullah, made confessional      statement before the court in connection with the killing.
On August 5, Sinha's elder sister filed a murder case in the same court against Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara police outpost In-charge Inspector Liakat Ali, SI Nandalal Rakkhit and nine others. Pradeep surrendered before the court the next day.
'Liakat did not act professionally,' the APBn member confesses.
On August 17, the investigating agency, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), arrested the three APBn members over their alleged involvement in the killing. They were on duty at the APBn Check Post on the Cox's Bazar Marine Drive on the night of July 31 when Sinha was killed.
They were suspended a day after they were arrested and were put on seven-day remand for interrogation.  All three were on duty at Shamlapur Police Investigation Centre on the night of July 31.
On the night of July 31, Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara Union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.
On August 5, Sinha's eldest sister filed a murder case against nine members of police including suspended Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara Police Outpost In-charge Inspector Liakat Ali and Teknaf Police Station Sub-Inspector Nanda Lal Rakshit.
Suspended OC of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat Ali, and SI Nanda Dulal were taken into RAB custody for questioning on August 18.


