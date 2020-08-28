

Charges framed against Shahed in arms case

Shahed was sentenced to six months in jail by a Dhaka court and fined Tk 53 lakh in a bank cheque bounce case nearly ten years ago and accused of 56 criminal cases.

After framing charges, the Judge KM Emrul Kayes of the Special Tribunal-1 of Dhaka fixed September 10 for beginning of the trial.

Shahed pleaded not guilty and demanded justice while the judge read out the charges before him.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Shahed on July 15 from Satkhira when he was trying to leave the country on a boat. RAB brought him to

Dhaka by helicopter. Later he was placed on a ten-day remand in a fraud case relating to fake corona test. In a raid at Uttara in the city, the DB police seized a pistol with one round of bullet from his possession and later a case under the Arms Act was filed against him.

DB Inspector Md Sairul Islam, also the Investigation Officer of the case, on July 30 submitted charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, showing 13 people as prosecution witnesses.

The IO in the charge sheet said the charges brought against Shahed were primarily proved and he should be brought under trial.

On July 26, Shahed was placed on a 38-day remand in five cases including an arms case filed with Satkhira.





















