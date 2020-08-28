Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020
Home Front Page

Passport offices to start functioning from Sept 1

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020
Staff Correspondent

After more than five months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Immigration and Passport (DIP) is likely to start its new e-Passport and Machine Readable Passports (MRP) issuance activities from September 1 this year.
The decision of the DIP under the Security Services Division of the Home Ministry will reduce the sufferings of huge number of people intending to apply for new passports or renew their invalid passports.
Confirming the issue, Security Services Division Additional Secretary (Security and Immigration wing) Md Azharul Haque said that the DIP authority will start to run in full swing from September 1 this year after around five months. But, the issue of following health guidelines will be maintained strictly, so that no one can be infected in the process.
He also said the full swing      assport issuance will reduce the sufferings of the people waiting for the passports for a long time. The applications for passports will be considered following the serial and those will be delivered in a shortest possible time.
The DIP authority stopped issuing passports from March 23, after around 15 days of first Covid-19 patient detection in the country due to fear of mass transmission of the deadly virus as the works process of passport issuance is very much risky for mass transmission.




Before and during the Covid-19 period, more than two lakh applications were submitted to the DIP for new passports for travelling abroad or renewing the invalid one.
Although the activities restarted in its nine offices including Dhaka city on May 31 this year, it was in a limited scale. Only the most important passports were issued during the period.
According to DIP sources, the activity will now restarted at its 34 offices across the country. Passport issuance in the rests 25 offices will resume in five phases from September 14 this year.


