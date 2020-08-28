Video
No JSC, JDC exams this yr

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The government has cancelled this year's Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations due to coronavirus pandemic.
"The JSC and JDC exams will not be held in 2020," the Education Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The announcement followed the government's decision to extend the shutdown of educational institutions across the country until October 3, citing the pandemic.
Bangladesh announced the closure of all schools
and other educational institutions in the country on March 17 following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.
It later ordered the shutdown of offices, workplaces and public transport services under a nationwide lockdown which came into effect on March 26.
Offices and public transport services later reopened in a limited scale at the end of the 66-day lockdown on May 31. The Covid-19 pandemic has also resulted in the postponement of HSC and equivalent examinations slated for April 1. The government has also suspended the primary education completion and equivalent examinations this year due to the coronavirus crisis.


