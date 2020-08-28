Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:12 PM
47 more die of COVID-19 in country       
Home Front Page

India proposes resumption of flights with BD

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 532
Staff Correspondent

Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das on Thursday urged the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry for resumption of air services between Bangladesh and India, which had been suspended due to Covid-19 and raised the issue of joining the Indian Air Bubble.
She has given the proposal while calling on State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali at his Secretariat office, Ministry's Public Relation Officer Tanvir Ahmed told this correspondent.
He said during the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the development of the tourism and aviation sectors between the two friendly neighbours.
During the      discussion, the outgoing Indian envoy to Bangladesh reiterated her country's interest in working for the development of aviation sector in Bangladesh.
In response to the offer of Indian envoy, Mahbub Ali also agreed to resume air communication between the two friendly countries.




The State Minister said direct flights from Sylhet's Osmani International Airport to London will start soon.  Use of the airport as a transit route will be much more convenient for the residents of the northeastern states of India to travel to different countries of the world, especially to and from the United Kingdom.  In response, the Indian High Commissioner agreed on it.


