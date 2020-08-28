Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:12 PM
latest 47 more die of COVID-19 in country       
Home Front Page

BD permits phase-3 trial of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The government on Thursday permitted icddr,b to run the Phase-III trial of the Chinese vaccine for Covid-19.
Health minister Zahid Maleque said this while talking to journalists at the conference room of the ministry in the Secretariat.
Earlier, the minister held a meeting with the icddr,b officials, source said.
International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), and the inventor Chinese company -- Sinovac Research and Development Limited -- will jointly conduct the trial.
"Today, we have discussed about human trial of vaccine for Covid-19 with China. Earlier, we have also discussed the issue with other      countries. Chinese Sinovac Company will provide the vaccine to Bangladesh. We want to trial it. We informed all about virus vaccine to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.
Zahid Maleque said the vaccine will be first applied to physicians, nurses and health workers.
"We will allow the trials in the case of getting vaccines, we have to be prioritised. Bangladesh will have to be at the top of the list of countries that will get the vaccine. Sinovac will bear the cost of the trials. However, only those who come voluntarily will be allowed to be part of the trial. Preference will be given to those who are involved in healthcare, including doctors and nurses. Chinese citizens who are working in Bangladesh will also participate in the vaccine trial. We have already informed this to Chinese ambassador in Dhaka and the Sinovac Company," he added.
According to the US Centre for Disease Control (US-CDC), the general stages of the development cycle of a vaccine are: exploratory stage, pre-clinical stage, clinical development, regulatory review and approval, manufacturing and quality control.
Phase-III clinical trial means the vaccine is at its final stage of major trials in which the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and safety.




The hospitals where the trial will be conducted are: Mugda General Hospital, two units (unit 1 and 2) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital and Mohanagar General Hospital.
"The vaccine will be administered to the healthcare staffers who are not infected with Covid-19 as they are exposed to the disease. It will be examined whether and how much antibodies against Covid-19 grow in their bodies," Director of Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) Mahmood-uz-jahan said earlier.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Sabrina’s trial begins
Two more APBn men confess
NZ killer to stay in jail until he dies
463m children worldwide can’t access virtual schooling: UN
Charges framed against Shahed in arms case
Passport offices to start functioning from Sept 1
No JSC, JDC exams this yr
India proposes resumption of flights with BD


Latest News
AIIB approves $100m loan to Bangladesh for coronavirus response
Spies called in as cyberattacks again halt NZ stock exchange
BHF to correspond with AHF for players’ age barrier issue
Intruders, opportunists tarnish image of Awami League: Quader
Beximco Pharma joins hand with India's Serum Institute for Covid-19 vaccine
EC’s proposal for scrapping power to cancel candidature 'suicidal': BNP
Russian citizen dies at RMCH after taking liquor
Australia open to taking gunman Tarrant back from New Zealand
Child marriage: Bride's father jailed
Sri Lanka to ban importation of plastic goods to protect elephants
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Bank accounts of Evaly, chairman and MD frozen
Closure of educational institutions extended
Kushtia's Daulatpur OC dies of coronavirus
Murder of two siblings in B'baria: Uncle confesses
No JSC, JDC exams in 2020
Deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh stand at 4,127
VAT on broadband internet reduced to 5 per cent
Ramu OC seeks apology for inconsistency in seizure lists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft