BD permits phase-3 trial of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine





Health minister Zahid Maleque said this while talking to journalists at the conference room of the ministry in the Secretariat.

Earlier, the minister held a meeting with the icddr,b officials, source said.

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), and the inventor Chinese company -- Sinovac Research and Development Limited -- will jointly conduct the trial.

"Today, we have discussed about human trial of vaccine for Covid-19 with China. Earlier, we have also discussed the issue with other countries. Chinese Sinovac Company will provide the vaccine to Bangladesh. We want to trial it. We informed all about virus vaccine to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Zahid Maleque said the vaccine will be first applied to physicians, nurses and health workers.

"We will allow the trials in the case of getting vaccines, we have to be prioritised. Bangladesh will have to be at the top of the list of countries that will get the vaccine. Sinovac will bear the cost of the trials. However, only those who come voluntarily will be allowed to be part of the trial. Preference will be given to those who are involved in healthcare, including doctors and nurses. Chinese citizens who are working in Bangladesh will also participate in the vaccine trial. We have already informed this to Chinese ambassador in Dhaka and the Sinovac Company," he added.

According to the US Centre for Disease Control (US-CDC), the general stages of the development cycle of a vaccine are: exploratory stage, pre-clinical stage, clinical development, regulatory review and approval, manufacturing and quality control.

Phase-III clinical trial means the vaccine is at its final stage of major trials in which the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and safety.









The hospitals where the trial will be conducted are: Mugda General Hospital, two units (unit 1 and 2) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital and Mohanagar General Hospital.

"The vaccine will be administered to the healthcare staffers who are not infected with Covid-19 as they are exposed to the disease. It will be examined whether and how much antibodies against Covid-19 grow in their bodies," Director of Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) Mahmood-uz-jahan said earlier.



