Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:12 PM
Front Page

Second unit of Payra Power Plant starts trial production

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Special Correspondent

The second unit of the country's biggest coal-fired power plant started generating electricity on a trial basis at 3:45 on Wednesday.
"We successfully completed the synchronizing process of 660MW second unit task of Payra 1320MW Power Plant with the national grid," a senior official of Bangladesh Power Board said.
"The unit is now supplying 100MW of electricity to the national grid on a test basis. For the next month, different tests will be conducted and the plant's power generation will gradually increase to 660MW," Project Director Helal Shah Abdul Mawla added.
Bangladesh-China Power Company Limited, a joint venture between Bangladesh's Northwestern Power Generation Company and China's state-owned CMC, is implementing the project.
The first unit of the power station was earlier scheduled for production in December 2018. But it lagged behind the schedule as the construction of seaports for importing coal and installation of power transmission lines for distribution was delayed.
The first unit of the plant started its test run on January 13 and began commercial operation on May 14 this year.
Construction of the coal-fired power plant started on March 30, 2016, in Kalapara area of Patuakhali.
"The second unit of Pyara Power Plant was ready to fire from the end of this month but it would fail to      add any MW into the national grid as Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) failed to complete the Payra-Gopalganj power transmission line as per schedule," a senior official of the      power Division told the Daily Observer on Thursday.
Due to this delay, the power plant authority planned to run half of the generation capacity along with its first unit and the government needs to pay about Tk160 crore as capacity charge every month, official added.
Test operation usually runs for three months to synchronize a power plant with the national grid before commercial operation starts. BCPCL official said they could be able to go for the test-run within a month or two.
Power Division sources said there is an alternative supply source, but in that case it needs to shutdown seven power plants in the southern part of the country including 225MW combined cycle power plant, 95 MW Aggreko Power Plant, 33 MW Venture PP and 30 MW GT Power Plant in Bhola and the 110MW Summit Power Plant in Barisal, a 109 MW plant in Gopalganj and the 100 MW Madhumati Power Plant in Bagerhat to start generating electricity from the newly-constructed unit-1 of the Payra Power Plant. However, capacity charge payment would be also an issue here.
The installation of the 84-km 400 KV double-circuit transmission line connecting the power plant to Aminbazar in Dhaka is scheduled to be completed in June 2021, they said. According to the official the sub-station in Gopalganj will connect the transmission line from Payra plant which is still under construction.




Due to this transmission crisis the first unit of the plant could never reach its full generation, the unit's highest generation was 530 MW but it largely fluctuated between 200 MW and 400 MW.


