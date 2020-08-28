Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020
45 die of C-19, 2,436 infected in a day

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 45 new more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus at 4,127, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In the last 24 hours, 2,436 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,04,583.
Some 15,501 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 15,124 were
tested in 92 labs across the country. So far 1,500,385 samples have been tested.
The latest infection rate was 16.11 per cent of the total tests which is the lowest detection rate in a day since last three months and last May 20 the daily detection rate was 15.84 per cent, tough the overall rate in the country till date was 20.30 per cent.
However, of the dead patients, 34 were men and eleven were women. Moreover, 22 of them in Dhaka, ten in Chattogram, six in Rangpur, five in khulna, and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet division.
Forty-two of them have died in different hospitals and three at their respective residences.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 78.56 per cent or 3,242 of the total were men, and 21.44 per cent or 885 were women.
Division-wise fatalities, 1,990 in Dhaka division, 908 in Chattogram, 340 in Khulna, 277 in Rajshahi, 187 in Sylhet, 177 in Rangpur, 159 in Barishal, and 89 in Mymensingh.
According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Thursday, the majority of patients that died - 2,028 or 49.14 per cent - were aged sixty and above.
A total of 3,275 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 193,458.  Around 63.52 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.35 per cent has died.
Currently, 52,405 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,811 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 436,418 people have completed their quarantine course.
However, the confirmed global coronavirus cases surpassed 24 million on Thursday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
Besides, over 824,230 fatalities have been recorded globally, the JHU data showed.
United States, the worst-hit country, has recorded 5,821,195 infections and 179,695 deaths so far - both the highest for any country.
Meanwhile, Brazil recorded 3,717,156 cases with 117,665 deaths from the coronavirus till date.




India's COVID-19 infections hit 3,234,474 while the country reported 59,449 deaths until Thursday.


