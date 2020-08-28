

Maintain austerity in using electricity as subsidy not always possible: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said this while stressing the need for ensuring the development of rural areas through providing all urban facilities for sustainable economic development.

"We want to ensure economic development of the whole country, we want to ensure development of rural areas and we want to provide all urban facilities to rural people," she said.

She said this while inaugurating cent percent electrification in 31 upazilas, two newly-built power plants, 11 grid sub-stations and six transmission lines.

The government is still giving subsidy to provide power at a lower price to the consumers' level. The Prime Minister urged all to maintain austerity in using power because the government is providing huge subsidy to the power sector, she said.

"We're giving electricity connections to consumers at a lower rate compared to the production cost."

"The actual cost of power generation is much higher than the per unit price at the consumer level, It's not always possible to give subsidy… everybody should keep it in mind," she said, urging all to maintain austerity in electricity use.

She said the government has taken massive programmes for the development of the country so that people could attain their economic solvency.

The Primer said it is the government duty to create facilities for the people to enable them to look into their capability, "That's why we're providing these facilities (power, infrastructure) for the development of the people."

The upazilas which came under cent percent power coverage are Nabinagar, Sarail and Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria district, Faridganj and Kachua in Chandpur, Barura and Muradnagar in Cumilla, Bhanga and Boalmari in Faridpur district, Sadullapur in Gaibandha district, Jhenaidah Sadar in Jhenaidah district.

"The more people will attain their economic solvency, the more they'll be able to give the price that we're spending (for power generation)."

The Prime Minister said the government is setting up 100 economic zones across the county where there will be industrialization and employment generation for which more electricity will be needed.

Other upazilas brought under cent percent electricity coverage are Manikganj Sadar, Daulatpur, Singair and Shibalaya in Manikganj district, Rajnagar in Molvibazar district, Manda, Dhamoirhat and Sapahar in Naogaon district, Domar in Nilphamari district, Begumganj in Noakhali district, Mirzaganj in Patuakhali district, Rajbari sadar, Pangsha and Baliakandi in Rajbari district, Baghmara in Rajshahi district, Satkhira Sadar in Satkhira district, Zakiganj and Osmaninagar in Sylhet district, Raypura in Narsingdi district and Kalkini in Madaripur district.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid was connected to the function from his ministry office. PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function while secretaries concerned to the premier were present at the Ganabhaban.

"As many as 97 percent people have already been brought under electricity coverage as the country has now a capacity of producing 23,548 MW electricity," the Prime Minister said.

Currently, she said, 97 percent of the people are under the electricity coverage with the capacity of 23,548 MW. The government has set a target to raise the coverage to 100 percent by 2021.

"We've taken a plan to produce 24,000 MW by 2021, 40,000 MW by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041," Hasina said.

Recalling the negligence of the BNP-Jamaat government towards Tungipara (Gopalganj), the birthplace of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said the present government never neglects any specific areas in the process of development.

Of the two newly-built power generation stations, one is in Bogra, Hasina said.

Talking about the August-15, 1975 massacre, she said the whole nation lost its future hope and desire with this massacre.

The Prime Minister said the government is working to materialize the desire, ideals, and aims of the Father of the Nation to liberate the country. "Our aim is to fulfill the Father of the Nation's dreams, reach the goals, put a smile on people's faces and give them a better life," she said.

The Prime Minister spoke to some of the beneficiaries through the videoconference.

The two power plants opened by the premier are 110 MW power plant of Confidence Power Bogura-1 Ltd and 113 MW power plant of HF Power Ltd, Noakhali.

Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated Mohasthangar 132/33KV, Rajshahi (North) 132/33KV, Chauddogram 132/33KV, Bhaluka 132/33KV, Benapole 132/33KV and Shariatpur 132/33KV sub-stations under the National Power Transmission Network Development Project.

Besides, she opened Shyampur 230/132KV sub-station under 400/230/132KV Grid Network Development Project, Sherpur 132/33KV and Kurigram 132/33KV under Enhancement of Capacity of Grid Substation and Transmission Line for Rural Electrification Project, Narail 132/33KV under Rural Electrification Project and Rajendrapur 132/33KV under Rajendrapur 132/33KV GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear) Grid Sub-station Construction Project.

The six transmission lines inaugurated by the premier are Patuakhali-(Payra)-Gopalganj 400KV transmission line, Jashor-Benapole 132KV transmission line, Shariatpur-Madaripur 132KV transmission line, Tista-Kurigram 132KV transmission line, Magura-Narail 132KV transmission line and Patuakhali-Payra 230KV transmission line.

Power Division Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed made a presentation titled 'Power Sector in Bangladesh: From Bangabandhu to Bangabandhu Daughter' from the ministry.

Besides, a documentary on power sector development was screened at the function.









A ministry source said the premier earlier opened cent percent electrification in 257 upazilas and with today's inauguration a total of 288 upazilas were brought under cent percent electricity coverage.

State Minister for Power and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid along with his officials were connected from his Ministry while a cross-section of beneficiaries from five districts also virtually connected with this programme.



