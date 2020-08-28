

Outstanding performance of BD students in UK

Amaan aspires to study in Computer Science and Engineering in future. Abdullah Al Amaan (Hreed), a Bangladeshi student of South Breeze School, has achieved 9 out of 9 (A+) in all his 9 subjects in the 'O' level examination held in June, 2020 under IGCSE, United Kingdom.His father Engineer Abdullah Al Arif is a deputy secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry and mother Sharmin Mahmud is a deputy director of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board.Amaan aspires to study in Computer Science and Engineering in future.