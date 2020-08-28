Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:11 PM
Unipay2u Fraud

HC rule to refund money to depositor

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why their failure to refund Tk 3.05 crore to a depositor of unipay2u Bangladesh should not be declared illegal.
The court also asked the respondents to show causes why they should not be directed to refund the money including its interest since 2010 to depositor Md Manzur Hossain.
The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the rule after a hearing on a writ petition filed by Manzur Hossain.
Secretaries of the ministries of finance, law and home, the governor of Bangladesh Bank and the head of its money laundering prevention departments, chairman of unipay2u Bangladesh Limited and representatives of BRAC Bank, City Bank and NCC Bank, where the money have been deposited, have been made respondents.
Advocate Saifuzzaman Tuhin appeared for the writ petition during the hearing. In the writ, the petitioner seeks necessary directives on the respondents to refund his money deposited to unipay2u.
A Dhaka court on January 23 in 2019 sentenced six officials of unipay2u, including its chairman and manager, to 12 years' rigorous imprisonment each in a case filed for laundering around Tk 1,351 crore through a multi-level marketing sham.
The trial court also directed the authorities concerned to take steps to refund the money to the depositors of unipay2u. But the respondents are yet to take any step to refund the money.
Taufiqul Islam, an assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on January 25 in 2011 against the officials of unipay2u for amassing money by cheating people.




The ACC was alleged that the accused lured people into investing in gold, promising higher profit against the purchase.


