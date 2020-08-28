4 held with Yaba pills in city

Police recovered 6,000 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and arrested four in this connection from city's Jatrabari area after overnight drive on Wednesday.

Members of Detective Branch (Lalbagh) of police recovered the huge drugs after searching a minibus in front of Jatrabari Technical School at around 3:00pm, said Assistant Police Commissioner of Detective Branch Modhushudan Das.

The arrestees were identified as M Rabiul Hasan alias Rabin, 21, M Arif, 28, M Akhter Hossen, 35 and M Yousuf, 50.

The alleged drug peddlers were moving to the capital from Chattorgram port city with the drugs.

A case was filed with Jatrabari police station in this connection. -BSS





