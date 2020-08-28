

Kushtia’s Doulatpur OC dies of C-19

The deceased was identified as SM Arifur Rahman, 42, hailing from Khulna district joined as the sub-inspector of Bangladesh Police in 2006 from where he joined in Khulna range in 2019.









Additional Inspector General (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police headquarters Sohel Rana, said Arifur Rahman breathed his last around 10:45pm while undergoing treatment for covid-19 at CPH.

OC Arifur Rahman has been tested positive for coronavirus on August 14 and was admitted to the 250 bed-General Hospital in Kushtia. -UNB



