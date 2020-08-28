19 more passenger trains resume services from Sept 5





The trains are: Mahanagar Godhuli/Provati, Joyantika Express, Upaban Express, Turna Express, Mohanganj Express, Jamalpur Express, Drutojan Express, Dhumketu Express, Rangpur Express, Sirajganj Express, Mahananda Express (Khulna-Chapai), Chapai-Rahanpur Local, Mahananda Express (Rahanpur-Khulna), Padmarag Commuter, Naxikantha Express, Sagarika Commuter, Uttara Express, Mahuya Commuter and Betna Express, said a circular signed by BR Deputy Director Md Khairul Kabir on Wednesday.

The railway authorities also issued some instructions for smooth operations of passenger trains.

Passengers will be able to collect tickets of intercity trains 10 days before their journey date.

In order to ensure the social distancing, 50 per cent tickets will be sold considering the coaches' capacity.

The authorities will sell tickets of intercity trains through online. Tickets will also be available on mobile apps.

Meanwhile tickets of local, mail and commuter trains will be sold at stations.

Sale of all types of standing tickets for intercity trains will remain stopped.

All intercity, commuter and mail trains will stop at Bimanbandar, Joydevpur and Narsinghdi stations from September 10.

The railway authorities also decided to reintroduce some facilities to passengers such as providing food, blankets and pillows while travelling overnight in an AC berth.

On March 24, operation of passenger trains was suspended to curb the spread of Covid-19.















