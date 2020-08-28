

PM lauds the role freelancers



We are in complete agreement with her call. Our freelancers relating to the IT sector have been playing a commendable role for the country, as well as for themselves. However, due to lack of official recognition, ICT freelancers face many problems in their social life, since their job status is not officially recognized, despite earning enough.



Under such circumstances, social or state recognition will undoubtedly, encourage our youths to pick up freelancing, become self-sufficient instead of chasing after conventional livelihoods.



In today's world, many developing countries like Bangladesh are focusing on the digital economy closely linked to digital outsourcing. The digitalization of a country's economy not only drives innovation in its service industry but also creates domestic job opportunities. On a broader scale, freelancing jobs include everything from computer programming to web design, tax preparation to search engine optimization.



In the quest to lower costs and risks, many large corporations in developed nations are turning to IT outsourcing countries. And in recent years Bangladesh has experienced a boom by registering growing number of freelancers. When the sector was first introduced way back in 2008 it made a meagre $4 million in revenues.



The nature of freelancing in Bangladesh is closely linked with IT related works. By introducing well-timed and strategic policies, telecom regulations have brought significant changes to their rules and thus the earnings from the IT sector rose by 17 times by 2019.











The country's digitalisation goal has also contributed to the sector's current growth. Consequently, Bangladesh has already become the second-largest supplier of online labour, following India. Around half a million freelancers are working regularly - out of 650,000 registered freelancers in the country, generating some $100 million annually. In order to give a boost to the IT sector, Bangladesh government plans to create 200,000 jobs through the BPO sector aiming to earn $5 billion in revenue by 2021.



