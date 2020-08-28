Video
Letter To the Editor

Drawbacks of freelancing

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Dear Sir

Freelancing has become quite popular in the modern world as an outsourcing job and Bangladesh has a good potential to cope with the freelancing job markets. Freelancing has various potentials where anyone can engage either in full-time or part-time considering his experience and know-how.

Unfortunately, the biggest shortcoming is that freelancers face problems with payment system used by freelance marketplace. Only for this reason, many promised talented freelancers can't register for freelancing job market in this competitive marketplace. Second drawback is that no comprehensive training program for the new freelancers through government initiative are available in our country, some individual initiatives are seen in the market but that is not available across the country, only Dhaka based. Thirdly, Freelancers must have good verbal and written communication skill in English. Some people have good academic background but they not skilled in English, as a result, they can't cope with the competitive market. Fourthly, high speed internet is vital for growing freelancing job and business but that is not available in most of the rural areas in Bangladesh.





Freelancing is a thrust outsourcing sector in job markets and have a good potentially, government should look into the above shortcomings pragmatically and take necessary steps to remove them for the greater interest of the country.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



