

Jackfruit: Processing technologies can reduce wastage



The phytonutrients present in jackfruit are able to prevent ulcers, high blood pressure and aging. This fruit encompasses iron, which eliminates anemia and constipation as it is sticky and fibrous. Vitamin C exists in jackfruit, which enhances immunity as well as hardening gums. According to the nutritionists, jackfruit provides energy for our body. In addition, many food and nutrition scientists suggest and recommend consuming jackfruit for prolonging beautification of the face.

Jackfruit is grown almost everywhere in our country. The price is so low that jackfruit growers and entrepreneurs are noticed to sale the produce with a frustrated mind. Apparently, they are forced to sale it during the season. As per the research report, the amount of postharvest loss is about 25-45 percent or sometimes more than that figure every year in the country. According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), every year about Tk 500 crore is lost because of inappropriate processing technology of jackfruit. Many are cutting down jackfruit trees or jackfruit orchards and are planning other crops, especially high value crops.



In our country, most of the people are habituated to consume ripe jackfruit. In ripening time maximum number of jackfruits ripe together. Consequently, 30-40 percent of the fruit falls naturally from trees and is not consumed. However, we can commercialize the fruit and motivate it to process; it is possible to get various food items prepared by jackfruit on the table all year round.



In many countries, agro-processing industries are producing different jackfruit products, by using technologies developed by the researchers, which are available in the market all the year round to the stakeholders. Farmers, entrepreneurs and consumers all are benefited from it. In many countries of the world, there is a strong linkage between farmers, entrepreneurs, and especially research institutes where stakeholders or agro-processing industry invest money to develop technology. Unfortunately, the fact is that in our country the agro-processors are not interested to invest money on technology innovation or there is no provision or policy to do it mandatory.



Postharvest Technology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Gazipur and NewVision Solutions Limited have jointly undertaken a project for diversified use of jackfruit to reduce waste. The main objective of the project is to minimize the loss by post-harvest management, processing and marketing of jackfruit. The project aims to develop sustainable marketing models for producers in 4 division (Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Chattogram) of the country in 7 major jackfruit growing areas through postharvest management, evaluating customer demand, value addition (fresh and processed product) through processing technologies and market linkage development among growers, processors, entrepreneurs etc.



It will also work on formulating a strategic marketing plan for promoting and familiarizing of jackfruit. The team leader stated that proper use of jackfruit from tender or green will reduce waste to a great extent through diversified utilization and jackfruit products such as chips, vegetable meat, fresh-cut, frozen, osmotic dehydrated product, ready-to-cook (RTC), jackfruit, jam, pickles and various high quality and delicious food items will be prepared as we see in Thailand or Vietnam. Different famers and entrepreneurs groups will be formed and hands on training will be provided to prepare fresh and processed food items and various initiatives will be taken to popularize jackfruit products through various promotional activities and campaign.

Many East Asian countries, including China, Japan and Malaysia, are importing jackfruits from different countries to continue the production of processed food. In this case, there is an opportunity to export jackfruit, which will encourage and motivate the farmers and entrepreneurs. In an effort to increase the popularity and proper use of jackfruit, the Horticultural Research Center of BARI has developed 3 jackfruit varieties (BARI Kathal-1, BARI Kathal-2 & BARI Kathal-3) which will be available to consumers throughout the year.

Jackfruit seed is a very nutritious food, which can be easily used to make various food items including vorta, fried products, cakes, puddings. In many countries of the world including America, Europe, Canada, Australia and in the super-shops of South Asia, jackfruit seeds are observed being sold as frozen at 800-1000 taka per kg. In India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, China, Thailand, Indonesia, various foods made of jackfruit, especially chips, osmotic dried products, pickles, jams and other food products are widely found. 100 types of food items can be prepared with raw jackfruit including 'Vegetable Meat'.



Diversified use of jackfruit will undoubtedly play a major role to attain the food and nutritional security of the country that will also assist in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal's (SDG) targets. Therefore, jackfruit should be consumed as a vegetable first, which has been mentioned as a 'vegetable meat' prepared from 55 to 65 days immature jackfruit. It can be easily preserved in deep freezer for 6 - 7 months with antimicrobial and post-harvest treatment.



Very few of fresh jackfruits are exported abroad and most of its customers are expatriate Bangladeshi people. As per the DAE report, the export was 600 tons until June 2016-17. Jackfruit is being exported to European Union, England, America and Middle East countries such as Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UAE.











Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), smart packaging technology, proper maturity selection, proper variety for processing industry, application of appropriate processing technology including packinghouse facilities will create enormous opportunities for national fruit jackfruit to increase consumption and expand its exports that will ensure fair price to the farmers. Increase in export will also assist to increase the production of jackfruit. Overall, it will accelerate the country's economy with food and nutritional security.

The writer is food technologist & senior scientific officer, Postharvest Technology Division, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, Gazipur



