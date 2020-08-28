

Sex with promises of marriage!

Whether such notions are outmoded or not is another angle to the issue which has provoked, from time to time, ferocious debates with modernists calling such ideas na�ve. Whatever the view of liberals, some traditional beliefs need to be respected and a woman's understanding of sexual relations given due priority. Some will have relaxed approach to sex while others will not and, that is human nature. Each person will have a distinct concept about intimacy.



Just recently, Sumaiya, a promising young girl in Kishoreganj, studying Mathematics at the undergraduate level, took her life with a Facebook posting accusing her house tutor of exploiting her with the promises of marriage and then reneging on his pledge. Such an end cannot be accepted, especially in an age when there are so many ways to seek help in matters of personal plight.



Reportedly, the teacher, one Rasel Ahmed, is a lecturer at a college in Dhaka and had been teaching the girl since she was in class nine. There are several angles to this tragic incident with the first being the entrapment of the girl through false pretence of romance.



When love is a bait for lust:

Teachers having romantic liaisons with students was once a staple in Bangla films and while this basic premise has seen regular rise and fall in popularity, it never died out completely. Hence, the impact was and is felt in real society. It's logical for love to blossom because when a girl begins to look up to a teacher with admiration, feelings can develop. In the case of the girl who committed suicide, the relationship with the teacher goes back at least five years because as per reports, she had been taking lessons from Rasel since she was in class nine. Naturally, the bond had become deep and as a young undergraduate level student, she possibly harboured a very virtuous and ideal notion of romance.



However, for Rasel this was a chance to fulfil his sexual desires and sorry to say, countless young men who entice teenage girls into committing to a physical relationship, later on refuse to marry them. These men are driven by a perverted logic - if a girl has submitted herself then she cannot be virtuous and therefore, not marriage material.



I came across a similar incident in Dhaka involving two university educated persons. The guy used a variety of ploys to get intimate to the girl and then, when the issue of marriage came about, he began to skirt it, saying that since the girl was of a different faith, he would not be able to marry her.



Fortunately, in this case, the girl is mature and accepted the relation as just a hiccup in her life. Sadly, Sumaiya was still very young and, possibly, could not accept the rejection from Rasel. The newspaper also informs us that she had discovered that Rasel had married another person secretly, which triggered a state of depression.

Sex with promises of marriage!

Relationship issues need to be handled by specialists:

The problem with society is that romance is still not a matter which teenagers can discuss comfortably at home with their parents or elderly relatives. In urban culture, there has been some positive change though in rural Bangladesh, the barriers still remain. If a girl can open up to someone with more experience and wisdom, extreme acts can be averted. Disappointment in love does not mean that a life has to be ended.



With more and more teenagers now getting involved in romance plus pre-marital intimacy, colleges need to have a social therapy centre or emergency help line to deal with relationship troubles, eve teasing, sexual harassment plus bullying.



We find that after Sumaiya had discovered that Rasel had treacherously married someone else, she was is a state of angst. Stands to reason, the decision to take her own life did not come suddenly. What is regrettable is that in that period of hopelessness, she did not get any psychological help from others. The inner torment became too much of a burden.



It's easy to say that we need counselling centres at colleges though that may take some time to materialize. The immediate need is to have net based counselling options which can be available as an application to be downloaded on phones. The topics covered can range from pressure related to family expectations about academic grades to abusive behaviour by parents to relationships complexities.



Just an idea: If young graduates from the department of psychology and medicine get together and form such a platform which will provide services through the phone for a certain fee then society will be benefitted and a new innovative welfare helpline will gain traction.



There are too many development agencies in Bangladesh and instead of their done to death 'reducing extreme poverty' engagement, they need to focus on intangible social afflictions. If a development body injects funds in such a helpline with support from local communities, employment plus a much needed social service will be assured. In certain cases, foreign experts can also be involved as trainers.



Instigation to suicide cannot be downplayed:

Sumaiya died a few days ago though we have not heard as to what happened to Rasel as yet. It won't be surprising to find that he had greased some palms to clear his name. Since it's evident that his actions led to the girl taking her life, Rasel must face the consequences. Let's call him a romantic fraudster because he duplicitously used love as a pretext to get physically close to Sumaiya to ditch her in the end.



Everything said and done, it must be mentioned that novels, films and drama eulogise romance in such a way that teenagers growing up are indoctrinated with unrealistic ideas about love. Late Humayun Azad, the noted social thinker and renowned writer, once said: there is nothing called second, third of fourth love; when someone is in love it's always like the first time romance. I feel this is one of the most practical lines ever. Sumaiya was so obsessed with one person that she failed to look into a future with a better person.



To end with Shakespeare: the sweetest honey is loathsome in its deliciousness and destroys the appetite; therefore, love moderately.

Towheed Feroze is a

journalist and teaches









at the University of Dhaka





