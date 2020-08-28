

Schooling system under the ‘new normal’



If we analyze the new normal schooling, we find many aspects which urge us to make a definite transition at the aim of continuing education of the students in all levels of the academies.



Transition of schooling from school space to home space: In the new normal schooling we have to shift our learning spaces of the school from public space to the personal space at home. It means is instead of going to school campuses for learning, it happens at home within our personal spaces. Learning has to be done now through our personal devices without having to go somewhere physically. Along with that comes a shift in our social interactions, from physical to virtual. We still interact with the learning community we are in. We still exchange conversations with classmates, teachers and lecturers. We are not cut off from the learning community; we have merely shifted our communication channels.



Hardcopy to softcopy in teaching and learning: In the new normal schooling, students and teachers need not to carry the hardcopy of books, diaries, notebooks and other materials which are used in a physical class. Rather everyone will use the soft copy of those materials for effective education.



Transition of teaching methods from one size fits all to individualized and differentiated learning: In a typical class, all students will be taught the same - they listen to the same lecture, do the same activities in class, and complete the same homework assignments. At the end of the semester, all students will sit for the same exam and will be evaluated based on the same rubric. Individualized and differentiated Learning means teaching each student uniquely to meet unique needs and paces. The academic goals may remain the same for a group of students but individual students can progress through the curriculum at different speeds and use different resources based on their own particular learning needs.

Transition of responsibility from school to home: Due to pandemic situations schooling is being conducted from home space where the parents or household members are to be active in helping the children. All kinds of learning takeplace in personal spaces, most likely in students' homes, family members become active agents in the teaching and learning process. The entire household can act as learning facilitators, providing guidance and assistance to make the learning process pleasant for students.

Although teachers can always deliver lessons and learning materials online, learning needs interaction with the physical world. When it comes to the need for references to the outside world and physical interactions, household members need to play a role,showing real life examples, giving demonstrations, or even having simple conversations. Support from household members gives students conviction that learning is an activity that is absolutely imperative. In online teaching-learning no lesson becomes effective unless parents from home space involve themselves to facilitate their children devices and usable modules.



Transition of learning evaluations from final exams to creative assessments: There are huge arguments among the educationists where the traditional exam process should be in school or not. Many a times it was declared form the desk of higher offices of the country that exam system should be cancelled, only creative assessment system will be there. The new normal does not lend itself to methods of evaluation like final exams, as exams are laborious to manage in personal spaces. Therefore, alternative means of evaluating learning have to be used to monitor student achievement. Creative assessments like science project demonstrations, math challenge games, and traditional book reports are now more desirable means of gauging a student's learning progress.



Transition of teachers' skill from traditional pattern to the updated pattern: Lessons learned from the sudden disappearance of the traditional classroom stage and the isolation of each learner in his or her own space should drive teachers to unlearn old teaching habits and acquire new skills of online learning engagement. Thanks to the pandemic disruption, the online learning execution--no matter how disorderly and inequitable the practices are across the country--has forced teachers to realize that they have to reach out to each student in isolation and examine the effectiveness of their teaching. Our ongoing research reveals that teachers' fear of technology has given way to an emerging sense of obligation to master technology and explore ways to integrate it into their pedagogy in order to maintain their professional duties. Therefore, teachers have to develop their skills adopting the new normal patterns to create a confidence in students' learning.



On the above discussion this may be confirmedly said that these six aspects, alongside technology enhancements, must be considered when the new normal for education emerges in the future if even pandemic is over. Technology is a crucial enabler and it is the best choice that we have under the circumstances. Online learning is here to stay, as it enables learning and is already benefiting millions of students in schools and higher learning institutions during the movement control order period. Reimagining a new forms of education and adopting the new normal will certainly open doors for more equitable quality education for all young students. Despite all the COVID-19 maladies, the pandemic disruption has brought awareness to new possibilities in reviving our education system and in ushering young learners into the future on a more level playing field.



Based on the education philosophy, our aim is to produce intellectually, physically, emotionally and spiritually balanced and harmonious individuals who will then contribute to the harmony and betterment of the family, society and the nation at large. Along the same lines, the current learning-from-home practices should gear parents to be a beacon of these character values instead of extended academic tutors for their children.

Dr Md Mahmudul Hassan is principal, Daffodil International School, Dhaka



















