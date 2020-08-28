

As Amazon burns, Bolsonaro denies calling it a ‘lie’



The expression, however, has a double meaning: Nero not only played music when his people suffered, but he also failed to act as a leader during a huge crisis. Brazil's current President Jair Bolsonaro is perceived by many in at least partially similar situation as Nero's, as thousands of fires are currently ravaging a large swath of Amazon rainforest in Brazil.



Even though he is not playing music as Emperor Nero during the Great Fire of Rome, he has certainly failed to protect the Brazilian Amazon from recurring blazes. According to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE), deforestation of Brazilian Amazon has been on the rise with almost 30 per cent jump in the number of fires compared to 2018.



International media outlets are abuzz over continued deforestation of the Amazon and of course the devastating fires that intensified last month causing an irreparable damage to what is dubbed as the "Lungs of the Planet Earth." But President Bolsonaro is unbothered. Satellite imagery shows thousands of blazes simultaneously ravaging the rainforest but the president cannot see it.



Bolsonaro rather says the new Amazon fires are "lies." He angrily denied existence of such fires and challenged officials to spot a single blaze in the Amazon. "They won't find any spot of fires or deforestation of a quarter of a hectre. The story in the news media that the Amazon is going up in flames is a lie and we must combat it with true numbers," Reuters quoted him as saying.



As recorded by INPE, a federal institute for monitoring fires and deforestation in the Amazon, the number of fires jumped by 28 per cent in July compared to the same month in 2019. The Amazon rainforest has already lost 17 per cent of its original area and it will reach a "tipping point" in next 15 to 30 years if deforestation continues at the current pace, says a leading environmental scientist.



"As it decomposes, it will release hundreds of billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, making it very difficult to meet the Paris Agreement's climate goals," Carlos Nobre, who works at the Institute of Advanced Studies of Sao Paulo University, told the Associated Press. "Signs of change are emerging already�It's grown hotter, too," he added.



Just about a week ago, thick black smoke from the Amazon wildfires plunged Sao Paulo, the largest and the most populated city of Brazil into darkness in the middle of the day. In the first two weeks of August, satellites spotted as many as 19,000 fires ravaging the rainforest in Brazil. Fires usually intensify in August and they reach peak in the months of September and October in the Amazon.



Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest doubled during the last two years, rising from 4,986 square kilometres to 9,467 square kilometres. And according to one estimate, it rose more than 50 per cent in the first three months of the current year compared to the same period previous year. Cattle-ranching is the main cause of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and this has been the case since the 1970s.



Scientists and environmentalists say the farmers deliberately start fires in the Amazon in an effort to clear land for crops or livestock. Researchers suggest that humans start 99 per cent of all Amazon rainforest fires. Brazil's National Institute for Space Research also says that 99 per cent of the wildfires in the Amazon basin are directly caused by human actions either on purpose or accidentally.



But Brazil's president is unconcerned. In June, some three dozen major international investors tried to pressure the Brazilian government with the purpose of protecting the rainforest. They even threatened to dissociate from the Brazilian companies if no measures were immediately taken. Bolsonaro's government then issued a federal decree banning deforestation for 120 days in the Amazon during the dry season. Yet, deforestation continues in the rainforest.



The Amazon represents over half of our planet's remaining rainforests with an estimated 390 billion individual trees divided into 16,000 species. These trees play a very vital role in the global ecosystem. With 2.1 million square miles, if Amazon rainforest was a country, it would be 9th largest in the world. Nine countries that share the Amazon basin are: Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname and French Guyana. About 60 per cent of the forest lies in Brazil.



The rainforest has an extremely high biodiversity and many species. As published in a recent report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Amazon has about 40,000 plant species, 427 mammal species, 1,300 bird species, 378 species of reptiles, 427 species of amphibians, and 3,000 species of fish. The publication says these are just minimum figures as new species are continuously being discovered. Many species have not yet been described and estimations of the number of species vary widely.

Sadly, international response to continued deforestation of the Amazon rainforest has so far been ineffective. Launching an online campaign last year to pressure President Jair Bolsonaro and his government to step up protection of indigenous territories and environmental reserves, the Amnesty International demanded investigation and prosecution of those responsible for illegal fires in the Amazon to prevent further destruction of the rainforest.



"The Brazilian authorities must immediately investigate and prosecute those responsible for these catastrophic fires," said Kumi Naidoo, Secretary General of the organization. "Sending in the military and ordering a short-term ban are only temporary fixes to a much larger problem. Beyond fighting the fires, Brazil needs to enforce its own laws, step up monitoring and patrols of illegal land seizures in protected areas and indigenous territories, and investigate and hold those responsible for human rights abuses."



Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris has condemned burning of Amazon rainforest as a "crime against humanity" and called for an urgent international meeting under the auspices of the UN to take all measures, actions and sanctions necessary to stop what she called "this humanitarian disaster." She said: "The human body cannot survive without healthy lungs and our shared planet is no different. For climate justice, for the most vulnerable members of our societies, for the future we want, we must act now."



Bringing an end to deforestation of the Amazon is practically impossible under Bolsonaro, the far-right leader of Brazil who is an enthusiastic supporter for more farming and ranching in the rainforest. In fact, cattle-ranching is the number one culprit of deforestation in every Amazon country. Therefore, good days for the Amazon are still far away.









The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network





