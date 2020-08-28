Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:10 PM
Home Countryside

13 yaba traders killed in 8 months

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Aug 27: In almost eight months of this year, Teknaf 2 BGB Battalion seized a total of 36,77,594 pieces of yaba tablets from Teknaf Upazila of the district.
At that time, 13 yaba traders were killed in separate gunfights with the BGB.
A total of 132 yaba traders were arrested at that time, and out of them, 17 were identified as Rohingyas.
Teknaf 2 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Colonel Faisal Hasan Khan confirmed the matter.
As per BGB data, in January last, 23 traders were held with 6,38,588 yaba tablets, and out of them, three were Rohingyas, and two were killed in gunfights with BGB.
In February, 3,14,677 yaba tablets were seized and 14 traders were arrested. Out of them, two are Rohingyas.
In March, 8,21,769 pieces were seized and 38 traders were arrested. Out of them, two are Rohingyas. Four were killed in gunfights.
In April, 2,02,000 yaba tablets were seized and two were arrested. One was killed in gunfight.
In May, 3,40,623 yaba tablets were seized and six were arrested. Out of them, one is Rohingya. One was killed in gunfight.




In June, 75,616 yaba tablets were seized and 14 were arrested. Out of them, one is Rohingya. In July, 4,89,976 yaba tablets were seized and 25 were arrested. Out of them, six are Rohingyas. Five were killed in gunfight.
Till August 20, 7,94,345 pieces of yaba tablets were seized and 10 were arrested. Two were killed in gunfight.
According to an analysis, the highest number of yaba tablets was seized in August. The highest killing in gunfights with BGB took place in July last.
Locals said, after killing of retired Major Sinha on July 31, the administrative activities became partly standstill. Taking this as advantage, the yaba traders returned to the areas and reactivated their trading. BGB members seized 6.20 lakh yaba tablets in separate drives. Of the seized pills, 2.30 lakh were seized on August 12, and 3.90 lakh on August 15. 



