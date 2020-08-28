Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020
Home Countryside

Tk 7 lakh fish fry to be released in Jamalpur

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Aug 27: Fisheries department will release carp variety fish fry worth Tk 7 lakh in the district in this fiscal year.
District fisheries office sources said some 2,800 kilograms of the fish fry will be released in institutional and open water bodies in all the seven upazilas in the district. The sources also said each upazila fisheries office will get 400 kg of fish fry worth Tk 1 lakh for release.
District Fisheries Officer Kaisir Md Moinul Hassan said the aim of the programme is to increase fish production in the country.





