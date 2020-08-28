Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:10 PM
47 more die of COVID-19 in country       
Home Countryside

143 more contract corona in six districts

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondents

At least 143 more people were infected with coronavirus in six districts- Noakhali, Chuadanga, Thakurgaon, Bhola, Bagerhat and Pirojpur.
NOAKHALI: Some 36 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,361 here. District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.
Of the newly infected, 12 people are in Companiganj, 10 in Sadar, six in Kabirhat, three in Senbag, two in Subarnachar, and one in Begumganj, Sonaimuri and Chatkhil upazilas each.
Among the total infected, a total of 1,324 patients are now in isolation.  So far, 2,957 people have been recovered from the virus while 80 died of it in the district.  
CHUADANGA: Some 30 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,171 here.
Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Wednesday morning. Some 52 corona patients are now undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.
So far, 656 people have been recovered from the virus while 27 died of it in the district, the CS added.
THAKURGAON: Some 29 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 850 here.
CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.
Of the newly infected people, 20 are in Sadar, eight in Baliadangi and one in Pirganj upazilas. So far, 489 people have recovered from the disease while 15 died of it in the district.
BHOLA: Seven more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 645 here.
Bhola CS Office sources confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
Of the newly infected, all are residents of Sadar Upazila. Among the total infected, 316 people are in Sadar, 80 in Borhanuddin, 64 in Lalmohan, 62 in Char Fasson, 47 in Daulatkhan, 44 in Tazumuddin and 32 in Monpura upazilas.  
A total of 5,238 samples were collected and sent for test in Dhaka, Barishal and Bhola labs. Out of them, 5,236 test reports came in hand till now. So far, 553 people have been recovered from the virus while six died of it and at least 35 others died with the virus symptoms in the district.
BAGERHAT: Four new persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 872 here.
CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Wednesday.
Of the newly infected, two persons are in Kachua, and one each in Sadar and Mongla upazilas. So far, 757 people have recovered from the disease while 20 died of it in the district.
PIROJPUR: Some 37 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district, taking the total virus cases to 947 here.
District CS Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Tuesday. He said a total 37 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district from Thursday till Tuesday.
Of them, 13 people are in Sadar, 12 in Mathbaria, six in Nesarabad, three in Bhandaria, two in Kawkhali and one in Indurkani upazilas. Among the total infected people, 292 are in Mathbaria, 264 in Sadar, 107 in Nesarabad, 104 in Bhandaria, 82 in Kawkhali, 72 in Nazirpur and 26 in Indurkani upazilas.
So far, 605 people have been recovered from the virus while 19 died of it in the district, the CS added.


