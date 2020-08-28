Man electrocuted at Purbadhala  

NETRAKONA, Aug 27: A rice mill worker was electrocuted in Purbadhala Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 40, a resident of Paikura Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Saiful came in contact with a live electric wire while tried to switch on a fan at Linat Auto Rice Mill on Monday night, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 1am.





