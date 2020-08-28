Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:10 PM
latest 47 more die of COVID-19 in country       
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted at Purbadhala  

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Aug 27: A rice mill worker was electrocuted in Purbadhala Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 40, a resident of Paikura Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Saiful came in contact with a live electric wire while tried to switch on a fan at Linat Auto Rice Mill on Monday night, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 1am.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 yaba traders killed in 8 months
Managing Director of Bangladesh Municipal Development Fund Syed Hasinur Rahman
Managing Director of Bangladesh Municipal Development Fund Syed Hasinur Rahman
Tk 7 lakh fish fry to be released in Jamalpur
143 more contract corona in six districts
Man electrocuted at Purbadhala  
Old woman killed accidentally at Dhamoirhat
Rohingya repatriation still uncertain even after three years of influx


Latest News
Spies called in as cyberattacks again halt NZ stock exchange
BHF to correspond with AHF for players’ age barrier issue
Intruders, opportunists tarnish image of Awami League: Quader
Beximco Pharma joins hand with India's Serum Institute for Covid-19 vaccine
EC’s proposal for scrapping power to cancel candidature 'suicidal': BNP
Russian citizen dies at RMCH after taking liquor
Australia open to taking gunman Tarrant back from New Zealand
Child marriage: Bride's father jailed
Sri Lanka to ban importation of plastic goods to protect elephants
European schools reopen with smaller classes, shorter lessons
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Bank accounts of Evaly, chairman and MD frozen
Closure of educational institutions extended
Kushtia's Daulatpur OC dies of coronavirus
Murder of two siblings in B'baria: Uncle confesses
No JSC, JDC exams in 2020
Deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh stand at 4,127
VAT on broadband internet reduced to 5 per cent
Ramu OC seeks apology for inconsistency in seizure lists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft