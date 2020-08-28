Old woman killed accidentally at Dhamoirhat

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Aug 27: An elderly woman was killed accidentally in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Airon Bibi, 78, was the wife of late Tamiz Uddin of Neuta Paschim Para Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Airon's grandson Zakir Hossain, 8, an autistic child, was trying to start an auto-rickshaw owned by his father Golden Hossain about 7pm. At one stage, the auto-rickshaw started to run accidentally and hit the woman, leaving her dead on the spot.





