

Rohingya repatriation still uncertain even after three years of influx

To save own lives, lakhs of Rohingyas from the Arakan state of Myanmar fled to Bangladesh in the face of brutalities by Myanmar military.

After August 25, 2017, they made the exodus crossing border. About 10 lakh Rohingyas entered Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas through 12 points. Around 12 lakh Rohingyas are now staying in Bangladesh. Accommodating them in 34 centres in Cox's Bazar, the Government of Bangladesh has been providing humanitarian assistance to them in cooperation with United Nations and other international organisations.

The Rohingyas in Bangladesh observe Aug 25 as Mass killing Day. This year they took initiative to observe the day, but it was not finally observed.

The Rohingya leaders are reiterating their several demands. These are repatriation with native status carrying international guarantee, issuing citizen card to those Rohingyas living in Arakan and citizenship card with local dignity to those living in Bangladeshi camps and the same status for others living in different countries of the world.

It also included deporting Rohingyas to their own villages with returning their grabbled lands and due compensations, ensuring security of life and property deploying UN Peace Mission forces with Rohingya police, and bringing the offenders under trial through International Tribunal instead of Myanmar's court.

Though there were some talks about Rohingya repatriation in the beginning, now all talks have become standstill.

In the meantime, initiative was taken for two times to send them back but none of them agreed to go.

Their three-year stay has vitiated the locals who are now passing days in panic. Some of the Rohingyas are not hesitating to commit any crimes including killing.

In this situation, thinking about future, the locals have become worried.

Conscious section demanded relocation of the Rohingyas to other areas including Bhasan Char till their repatriation to Myanmar.

In the face of international pressure, Myanmar signed accord with Bangladesh at the end of 2017 with provision to return the Rohingyas. But the repatriation was delayed due to various reasons.

Later, the repatriation date was fixed on November 15, 2018. But again they refused to return fearing fresh assaults.

A leader of a Rohingya organisation in a camp has termed the repatriation deal as fraudulence.

Chairman of the organisation titled Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights Muhib Ullah said the land of the Rohingyas in Rakhine is not safe yet. If they are kept in camps there then it is better to keep in camps of Bangladesh.

He came up with this reason after the second deal got bogged down.

In the last three years, despite continuous international pressure and diplomatic procedures, no positive response took place about repatriation. Under different excuses of Myanmar government, it is lingering.

As Myanmar is not really interested about repatriation, the country is mustering tricks in the face of international pressure.

Rohingyas think liveable safe environment has not yet been created in Rakhine. If they go back to Myanmar, they will not get back their rights rather they will be kept in camps as hostage. Such concern is looming large among them.

President of Rohingya Resistance Committee in Teknaf Mozammel Haque said, after August 25, 2017, about 10 lakh Rohingyas entered Ukhiya and Teknaf through 12 points. Including the previous Rohingyas, the present toll is about 12 lakh in 34 camps.

It has now been declared as the largest refugee shelter in the world.

Primarily, Myanmar delegate came to Bangladesh and several repatriation contracts were signed. Also delegate from Bangladesh went to Myanmar. More than one talk was held. But such talk is not taking place now.

Juba League leader in Teknaf Omar Faruk said, Rohingyas are carrying out different crimes including killing, kidnapping of numerous businessmen and locals, and extortion in different areas. But no action is being taken against them.

If the current situation continues it can be threat for Bangladesh. So he demanded their deportation to any third country.









Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Md Kamal Hossain said it is not true that talks are not being held on Rohingyas. Due to corona pandemic worldwide, it is not getting publicity.

"We want the Rohingyas to be repatriated soon," he pointed out.



COX'S BAZAR, Aug 27: Three years of Rohingya influx in the district has ended on August 25 last.To save own lives, lakhs of Rohingyas from the Arakan state of Myanmar fled to Bangladesh in the face of brutalities by Myanmar military.After August 25, 2017, they made the exodus crossing border. About 10 lakh Rohingyas entered Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas through 12 points. Around 12 lakh Rohingyas are now staying in Bangladesh. Accommodating them in 34 centres in Cox's Bazar, the Government of Bangladesh has been providing humanitarian assistance to them in cooperation with United Nations and other international organisations.The Rohingyas in Bangladesh observe Aug 25 as Mass killing Day. This year they took initiative to observe the day, but it was not finally observed.The Rohingya leaders are reiterating their several demands. These are repatriation with native status carrying international guarantee, issuing citizen card to those Rohingyas living in Arakan and citizenship card with local dignity to those living in Bangladeshi camps and the same status for others living in different countries of the world.It also included deporting Rohingyas to their own villages with returning their grabbled lands and due compensations, ensuring security of life and property deploying UN Peace Mission forces with Rohingya police, and bringing the offenders under trial through International Tribunal instead of Myanmar's court.Though there were some talks about Rohingya repatriation in the beginning, now all talks have become standstill.In the meantime, initiative was taken for two times to send them back but none of them agreed to go.Their three-year stay has vitiated the locals who are now passing days in panic. Some of the Rohingyas are not hesitating to commit any crimes including killing.In this situation, thinking about future, the locals have become worried.Conscious section demanded relocation of the Rohingyas to other areas including Bhasan Char till their repatriation to Myanmar.In the face of international pressure, Myanmar signed accord with Bangladesh at the end of 2017 with provision to return the Rohingyas. But the repatriation was delayed due to various reasons.Later, the repatriation date was fixed on November 15, 2018. But again they refused to return fearing fresh assaults.A leader of a Rohingya organisation in a camp has termed the repatriation deal as fraudulence.Chairman of the organisation titled Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights Muhib Ullah said the land of the Rohingyas in Rakhine is not safe yet. If they are kept in camps there then it is better to keep in camps of Bangladesh.He came up with this reason after the second deal got bogged down.In the last three years, despite continuous international pressure and diplomatic procedures, no positive response took place about repatriation. Under different excuses of Myanmar government, it is lingering.As Myanmar is not really interested about repatriation, the country is mustering tricks in the face of international pressure.Rohingyas think liveable safe environment has not yet been created in Rakhine. If they go back to Myanmar, they will not get back their rights rather they will be kept in camps as hostage. Such concern is looming large among them.President of Rohingya Resistance Committee in Teknaf Mozammel Haque said, after August 25, 2017, about 10 lakh Rohingyas entered Ukhiya and Teknaf through 12 points. Including the previous Rohingyas, the present toll is about 12 lakh in 34 camps.It has now been declared as the largest refugee shelter in the world.Primarily, Myanmar delegate came to Bangladesh and several repatriation contracts were signed. Also delegate from Bangladesh went to Myanmar. More than one talk was held. But such talk is not taking place now.Juba League leader in Teknaf Omar Faruk said, Rohingyas are carrying out different crimes including killing, kidnapping of numerous businessmen and locals, and extortion in different areas. But no action is being taken against them.If the current situation continues it can be threat for Bangladesh. So he demanded their deportation to any third country.Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Md Kamal Hossain said it is not true that talks are not being held on Rohingyas. Due to corona pandemic worldwide, it is not getting publicity."We want the Rohingyas to be repatriated soon," he pointed out.