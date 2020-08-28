Five killed in road mishaps in five districts





BOGURA: An auto-van driver was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Rubel Mia, 40, was the son of late Mojibor Rahman of Bagra Colony in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a bus hit a battery-run auto-van in Hosenabad area on the Dhunat-Sherpur Road about 9:30am, leaving five persons injured.

The injured were rushed to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where Rubel died under treatment.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A woman was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Eyewitnesses said a bus hit the woman in 22-foot intersection area under the municipality in the morning while she was crossing the road, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Highway Police In-Charge Taimul Ali confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: An old man was killed in an accident on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway in Atharomile Bazaar area at Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Mohar Ali Moral, 70, hailed from Magurkhali Village in Keshabpur Upazila of Jashore District.

Eyewitnesses said Mohar Ali fell on the road from a battery-run van at Garuhata intersection in the said area about 7:30 pm. At that time, a speedy truck ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Kharnia Highway Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector Mofazzal Hossain said they recovered the body.

BRAHMANBARIA: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was killed and another injured in a collision between a tractor and his vehicle in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Arafz Mia, 45, a resident of Kahetura Village under Kunda Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the tractor collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw in Kunda CNB area, leaving Arfaz dead on the spot and another injured.

Confirmed the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nasirnagar PS ATM Arisul Haque said the body was sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police detained the tractor driver and his assistant in this connection, the OC added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Samia Akhter, 1, daughter of Saju Mia of Sadulla Sarker Para Village under Tabakpur Union in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said a brick-laden tractor hit Bithi Begum and her minor daughter in the area nearby the house in the evening, leaving the child dead on the spot.

Locals seized the tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Inspector (Investigation) of Ulipur PS Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident.





















