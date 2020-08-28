Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:09 PM
47 more die of COVID-19 in country       
Home Countryside

Three die of coronavirus in 3 dists

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a woman died of coronavirus in three districts- Bagerhat, Thakurgaon and Noakhali, in two days.  
BAGERHAT: A music teacher of the district died of coronavirus at Khulna COVID Hospital on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Sukdeb Roy Chowdhury, 50, was also assistant land officer of Mallikerber Union.
He was cremated at Bagerhat Central Crematorium in the afternoon. With this, the total fatality cases rose to 20 in the district. The health department sources confirmed the information.
THAKURGAON: An elderly woman of the district died of coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Deceased Rokeya Begum, 74, was the mother of Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim.
Family sources said Rokeya Begum and her husband Khandaker Kased Ali came to visit their son's house to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. Both of them tested positive for coronavirus on August 8. Later, they were taken to a hospital in Dhaka following deterioration of their condition. Rokeya Begum died there in the afternoon while undergoing treatment. She was buried at her family graveyard on Wednesday noon. DC Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim confirmed the matter.
NOAKHALI: A man of Noakhali Municipality died of coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Deceased Sreeman Dutta, 57, was a resident of the municipality.
Sadar Upazila Corona Focal Person Dr Nilima Yasmin said Sreeman tested positive for coronavirus on August 9. Later, he was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka, where he died in the afternoon.  


