Afghan floods death toll 162

CHARIKAR, Aug 27: Rescue workers were searching on Thursday for bodies in the debris of collapsed houses after flash floods fuelled by torrential rains killed at least 162 people in Afghanistan.

At least 100 people died in the city of Charikar north of Kabul when flooding overnight on Tuesday caused hundreds of buildings to collapse.

Abdul Ghayor, a labourer who was working in the capital, said he had rushed back to Charikar to look for his family only to find his house had been swept away.

"My entire family is gone," Ghayor told AFP, saying 10 relatives had died and one was missing.

Many residents, using spades and shovels, joined in the rescue operation, clearing piles of rubble as they searched for bodies on Thursday. -AFP







