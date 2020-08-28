Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:09 PM
47 more die of COVID-19 in country       
TikTok chief Kevin Mayer quits

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27: TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer said on Wednesday he has quit the company as tensions soar between Washington and Beijing over the Chinese-owned video platform.
Mayer's resignation comes days after TikTok filed a lawsuit challenging a crackdown by the US government over claims the wildly popular social media app can be used to spy on Americans.
TikTok has been at the centre of a diplomatic storm between the US and China, and President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance -- effectively setting a deadline for a sale of the app to a US company.




TikTok, which has been downloaded 175 million times in the US and more than a billion times around the world, argued in the suit that Trump's order was a misuse of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act because the platform -- on which users share often playful short-form videos -- is not "an unusual and extraordinary threat."    -AFP


