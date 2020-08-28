Appointed chief 'may not even have 1pc support'





"Those office-bearers or state unit presidents or block district presidents who attack our proposal know that they will be nowhere when elections happen," Ghulam Nabi Azad, 71, told news agency ANI.

"Whoever is really invested in the Congress will welcome the letter," the Rajya Sabha member said.

According to Azad, the letter suggested that state Congress chiefs, district presidents, block presidents and the Congress Working Committee should be elected. "An election has the benefit that when you fight elections, at least your party is 51 per cent behind you. Right now, the person who becomes president might not even have one per cent support. If CWC members are elected then they cannot be removed. So what is the problem," he asked.

The letter written to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi by 23 Congress leaders including MPs and former ministers called for sweeping reforms, fair internal elections, collective decision-making and a "full-time, visible leadership".

Many saw the letter as a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, who quit as president last year over the Congress's election defeat but remains powerful and continues to be at the forefront of the party's offensive against the government. Over the past few months, the Congress has been sharply divided with the veterans ranged against what is known to be Rahul Gandhi's core group.

Azad and other signatories to the letter who are members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) were attacked as "traitors" at a big meet on Monday in which both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were present. Issues raised in the letter were overtaken by condemnation of the letter writers. -NDTV















