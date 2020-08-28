Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:09 PM
latest 47 more die of COVID-19 in country       
Home Foreign News

Ghulam Nabi Azad\'s Memo

Appointed chief 'may not even have 1pc support'

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Ghulam Nabi Azad's MemoNEW DELHI, Aug 27: Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the signatories to the "dissident" letter, delivered another sharp message today to the leadership four days after he was isolated and targeted at a top meeting.
"Those office-bearers or state unit presidents or block district presidents who attack our proposal know that they will be nowhere when elections happen," Ghulam Nabi Azad, 71, told news agency ANI.
"Whoever is really invested in the Congress will welcome the letter," the Rajya Sabha member said.
According to Azad, the letter suggested that state Congress chiefs, district presidents, block presidents and the Congress Working Committee should be elected. "An election has the benefit that when you fight elections, at least your party is 51 per cent behind you. Right now, the person who becomes president might not even have one per cent support. If CWC members are elected then they cannot be removed. So what is the problem," he asked.
The letter written to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi by 23 Congress leaders including MPs and former ministers called for sweeping reforms, fair internal elections, collective decision-making and a "full-time, visible leadership".
Many saw the letter as a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, who quit as president last year over the Congress's election defeat but remains powerful and continues to be at the forefront of the party's offensive against the government. Over the past few months, the Congress has been sharply divided with the veterans ranged against what is known to be Rahul Gandhi's core group.
Azad and other signatories to the letter who are members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) were attacked as "traitors" at a big meet on Monday in which both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were present. Issues raised in the letter were overtaken by condemnation of the letter writers.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Corona hits Indian island tribe
Al Noor mosque shooting survivor Taj Mohammed Kamran
Afghan floods death toll 162
TikTok chief Kevin Mayer quits
Appointed chief 'may not even have 1pc support'
US police officer named in Jacob Blake shooting
Trump challenges Biden to drug test before debate
US, China trade jibes as military tensions worsen


Latest News
Spies called in as cyberattacks again halt NZ stock exchange
BHF to correspond with AHF for players’ age barrier issue
Intruders, opportunists tarnish image of Awami League: Quader
Beximco Pharma joins hand with India's Serum Institute for Covid-19 vaccine
EC’s proposal for scrapping power to cancel candidature 'suicidal': BNP
Russian citizen dies at RMCH after taking liquor
Australia open to taking gunman Tarrant back from New Zealand
Child marriage: Bride's father jailed
Sri Lanka to ban importation of plastic goods to protect elephants
European schools reopen with smaller classes, shorter lessons
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Bank accounts of Evaly, chairman and MD frozen
Closure of educational institutions extended
Kushtia's Daulatpur OC dies of coronavirus
Murder of two siblings in B'baria: Uncle confesses
No JSC, JDC exams in 2020
Deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh stand at 4,127
VAT on broadband internet reduced to 5 per cent
Ramu OC seeks apology for inconsistency in seizure lists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft