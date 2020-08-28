US police officer named in Jacob Blake shooting





Anger and grief have built since Sunday, when a seven-year veteran of the police force in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot Blake seven times at point blank range while three of his children watched in the Midwestern city.

The US Department of Justice announced late Wednesday it was opening a civil rights investigation into Blake's shooting.

Local law enforcement had maintained silence as nightly protests descended into violence, and two people were shot dead when armed vigilantes clashed with demonstrators on Tuesday night. A 17-year-old teenager has since been arrested for murder.

But on Wednesday the Wisconsin Department of Justice gave its first official account of Blake's shooting, saying he had a knife "in his possession" when officer Rusten Sheskey fired his gun into his back.

It was not clear from the statement if the knife, recovered from inside the car, was in Blake's hands when he was shot or at any other point during the altercation. He survived, but may be paralyzed for life.

Officers were sent to a residence in Kenosha following a domestic disturbance and during the incident "attempted to arrest" Blake, unsuccessfully tasering him, the statement said.

"Mr Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver's side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr Blake's shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr Blake's back," it said. -AFP

















