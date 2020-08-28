US, China trade jibes as military tensions worsen





Both are at loggerheads over issues from technology and human rights to Chinese military activities in the disputed South China Sea, with each accusing the other of deliberately provocative behaviour.

In the latest U.S. move against China ahead of November's presidential election, Washington on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals over construction and military actions in the busy South China Sea waterway.

In Hawaii, U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Beijing is using an aggressive military modernisation programme in a bid to project power globally.

"To advance the CCP's agenda, the People's Liberation Army continues to pursue an aggressive modernisation plan to achieve a world class military by the middle of the century," Esper said, referring to the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

"This will undoubtedly involve the PLA's provocative behaviour in the South and East China Seas, and anywhere else the Chinese government has deemed critical to its interests."

However, the United States also wants to "hopefully continue to work with the People's Republic of China to get them back on a trajectory that is more aligned with the international rules based order," Esper added.









Speaking before a regional tour, Esper described the Indo-Pacific as the epicentre of a "great power competition with China". -REUTERS





