Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:08 PM
Djokovic cruises into semis at US Open tuneup

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020

NEW YORK, AUG 27: World number one Novak Djokovic cruised into the semi-finals of the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open on Wednesday while Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew to protest the shooting of a black man by police in Wisconsin.
Djokovic, who launches his bid for a fourth US Open title and 18th Grand Slam crown on Monday, needed only 62 minutes to rout Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-1.




The 33-year-old Serbian, who seeks a fourth US Open title and 18th Grand Slam crown, advanced to a Thursday semi-final against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, who upset defending champion Daniil Medvedev, last year's US Open runner-up from Russia, by 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Djokovic had no issues with a prior neck injury, testing himself well on the Flushing Meadows hardcourts in the same spectator-less Covid-19 bubble quarantine atmosphere where the US Open will be played.
"It was great. I feel very good," said Djokovic who is 21-0 this year.
"Started a little bit tight the opening couple of games of my service games. Managed to defend well. "Ever since that first break early in the first set, I never looked back. I really played very aggressive when I have a chance. I was playing my shots. I was very pleased with my serve."    -AFP



