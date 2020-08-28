England players to have new kit for the T-20I matches





The captain has urged the fans to cheer for them from their own homes.

The design of the jersey was chosen following feedback from players and is a clear, yet concise, kit. The shirt features two shades of red with a deeper shade on the raglan sleeves, as well as a navy collar and white trim to match the printed and embroidered logos.

Interestingly, the same pattern kit will also be used by the women's team when they meet West Indies for the five T-20 internationals next month.

The said kit was first worn earlier this year by the women players in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

















