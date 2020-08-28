Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:08 PM
latest 47 more die of COVID-19 in country       
Home Sports

'Such a pity' - how Pakistan's Amir paid heavy price for fixing scandal

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

KARACHI, AUG 27: When Mohammad Amir bowls against England in the first Twenty20 international on Friday, he may cast his mind back 10 years to the
spot-fixing scandal that cost him the chance to become one of Pakistan's greatest players.
Exactly a decade earlier, on August 28, 2010, Amir's exciting young career came to an abrupt halt when he was caught bowling no-balls to order at Lord's, set up by a British newspaper sting.
The 18-year-old, his new-ball partner Mohammad Asif and Pakistan captain Salman Butt were banned from cricket for five years and handed jail sentences.
Amir, by far the youngest of the three, received widespread sympathy and he was granted a return to international cricket in 2016. But he had lost vital time to develop, leaving many to wonder what his career might have become.
"It was such a pity losing those years," former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur told AFP.
"He was on the cusp of being the next best thing and to lose those five years cost him severely... but saying that he is still a very special bowler.
"Amir is one of the best I have worked with," added Arthur, who is now with Sri Lanka and has also coached South Africa and Australia.




Pakistan cricket statistician Mazhar Arshad has estimated that without his ban, Amir would have taken 250 wickets in both Tests and ODIs.
Only four players -- Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan and Danish Kaneria -- have taken 250 Test wickets for Pakistan. Amir, now retired from Tests, has 119 in the long format and 81 in ODIs.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic cruises into semis at US Open tuneup
Messi has shown he is ready to put the boot in at Barca
England players to have new kit for the T-20I matches
Misbah hopes England visit Pakistan 'soon'
'Such a pity' - how Pakistan's Amir paid heavy price for fixing scandal
Indian stars Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting first child
Dwayne Bravo first player to take 500 T20 wickets
BFF-AFC coach educators' course begins


Latest News
BHF to correspond with AHF for players’ age barrier issue
Intruders, opportunists tarnish image of Awami League: Quader
Beximco Pharma joins hand with India's Serum Institute for Covid-19 vaccine
EC’s proposal for scrapping power to cancel candidature 'suicidal': BNP
Russian citizen dies at RMCH after taking liquor
Australia open to taking gunman Tarrant back from New Zealand
Child marriage: Bride's father jailed
Sri Lanka to ban importation of plastic goods to protect elephants
European schools reopen with smaller classes, shorter lessons
Polar bear kills man in Norway
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Bank accounts of Evaly, chairman and MD frozen
Closure of educational institutions extended
Kushtia's Daulatpur OC dies of coronavirus
Murder of two siblings in B'baria: Uncle confesses
No JSC, JDC exams in 2020
Deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh stand at 4,127
VAT on broadband internet reduced to 5 per cent
Ramu OC seeks apology for inconsistency in seizure lists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft