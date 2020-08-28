'Such a pity' - how Pakistan's Amir paid heavy price for fixing scandal





spot-fixing scandal that cost him the chance to become one of Pakistan's greatest players.

Exactly a decade earlier, on August 28, 2010, Amir's exciting young career came to an abrupt halt when he was caught bowling no-balls to order at Lord's, set up by a British newspaper sting.

The 18-year-old, his new-ball partner Mohammad Asif and Pakistan captain Salman Butt were banned from cricket for five years and handed jail sentences.

Amir, by far the youngest of the three, received widespread sympathy and he was granted a return to international cricket in 2016. But he had lost vital time to develop, leaving many to wonder what his career might have become.

"It was such a pity losing those years," former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur told AFP.

"He was on the cusp of being the next best thing and to lose those five years cost him severely... but saying that he is still a very special bowler.

"Amir is one of the best I have worked with," added Arthur, who is now with Sri Lanka and has also coached South Africa and Australia.









Pakistan cricket statistician Mazhar Arshad has estimated that without his ban, Amir would have taken 250 wickets in both Tests and ODIs.

Only four players -- Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan and Danish Kaneria -- have taken 250 Test wickets for Pakistan. Amir, now retired from Tests, has 119 in the long format and 81 in ODIs. -AFP



