BFF-AFC coach educators' course begins

The first-ever Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) - Asian Football Confederation (AFC) coach educators course has begun from today through an online video conference with the participation of twenty football trainers, a BFF press release said.BFF technical director Paul Thomas Smalley is conducting the course, under the supervision of BFF and AFC. The course will continue till September 8.Those who are taking part in the course are Mahboob Hossain Roxy, Uzzal Chakrabarty, Amit Roy, Syed J Hasan Kanon, Mohammad Salahuddin, Salim Miah, Poritosh Dewan, Julfikar Mahmud Mintu, Massud Parvez Kaisar, Abdul Kayum Sentu, Abu Faisal Ahmed, Shahidul Haque, Ali Asgar Nasir, Akbor Hossain Ridon, Shohel Rahman, Joya Chakma, Mirona, Sujir Kumar Benarji and Sabina Khatun. -BSS