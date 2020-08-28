

Bashundhara Kings up for showdown

The qualifying stage matches of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup were already postponed due to the impacts of ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. The AFC Cup may as well embrace the same fate eventually.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had not decided or notified the participants anything yet. But, the officials of the Bangladesh club left no point unchecked for the event and planned all the ways ahead. The Group-E contester is continuing their preparation regularly.

The boys had a win over their Maldives counterpart TC Sports Club by 5-1 margin in the home match. The remaining matches of the event are to be played in the Maldives from the 23rd of October to fourth of November due to the situation. There they are scheduled to face Maziya SRC, Chennai City Club of India and TC Sports in five matches.

The club's Spanish coach �scar Bruz�n Barreras did not want to take any risk and kept the local boys busy in practice while the foreign booters will join these locals next month.

Although the event is to begin on 23rd October and the clubs are instructed to go to the Maldives four days earlier, the club officials decided to go there before the schedule. They planned to test all the boys for Coronavirus on their own at a private institute there when the local organisers will also conduct a test. The Bangladesh club wants to make sure that none of their players are tested false positive and causing them suffer in the match.















None knows for sure whether the matches of the upcoming AFC Cup will be held on time yet 2018-19 Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings has taken all the necessary preparation for the game and all the other possible conclusions.The qualifying stage matches of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup were already postponed due to the impacts of ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. The AFC Cup may as well embrace the same fate eventually.Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had not decided or notified the participants anything yet. But, the officials of the Bangladesh club left no point unchecked for the event and planned all the ways ahead. The Group-E contester is continuing their preparation regularly.The boys had a win over their Maldives counterpart TC Sports Club by 5-1 margin in the home match. The remaining matches of the event are to be played in the Maldives from the 23rd of October to fourth of November due to the situation. There they are scheduled to face Maziya SRC, Chennai City Club of India and TC Sports in five matches.The club's Spanish coach �scar Bruz�n Barreras did not want to take any risk and kept the local boys busy in practice while the foreign booters will join these locals next month.Although the event is to begin on 23rd October and the clubs are instructed to go to the Maldives four days earlier, the club officials decided to go there before the schedule. They planned to test all the boys for Coronavirus on their own at a private institute there when the local organisers will also conduct a test. The Bangladesh club wants to make sure that none of their players are tested false positive and causing them suffer in the match.