Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:07 PM
latest 47 more die of COVID-19 in country       
Home Sports

AFC Cup

Bashundhara Kings up for showdown

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara Kings up for showdown

Bashundhara Kings up for showdown

None knows for sure whether the matches of the upcoming AFC Cup will be held on time yet 2018-19 Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings has taken all the necessary preparation for the game and all the other possible conclusions.
The qualifying stage matches of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup were already postponed due to the impacts of ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. The AFC Cup may as well embrace the same fate eventually.
Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had not decided or notified the participants anything yet. But, the officials of the Bangladesh club left no point unchecked for the event and planned all the ways ahead. The Group-E contester is continuing their preparation regularly.
The boys had a win over their Maldives counterpart TC Sports Club by 5-1 margin in the home match. The remaining matches of the event are to be played in the Maldives from the 23rd of October to fourth of November due to the situation. There they are scheduled to face Maziya SRC, Chennai City Club of India and TC Sports in five matches.
The club's Spanish coach �scar Bruz�n Barreras did not want to take any risk and kept the local boys busy in practice while the foreign booters will join these locals next month.
Although the event is to begin on 23rd October and the clubs are instructed to go to the Maldives four days earlier, the club officials decided to go there before the schedule. They planned to test all the boys for Coronavirus on their own at a private institute there when the local organisers will also conduct a test. The Bangladesh club wants to make sure that none of their players are tested false positive and causing them suffer in the match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic cruises into semis at US Open tuneup
Messi has shown he is ready to put the boot in at Barca
England players to have new kit for the T-20I matches
Misbah hopes England visit Pakistan 'soon'
'Such a pity' - how Pakistan's Amir paid heavy price for fixing scandal
Indian stars Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting first child
Dwayne Bravo first player to take 500 T20 wickets
BFF-AFC coach educators' course begins


Latest News
BHF to correspond with AHF for players’ age barrier issue
Intruders, opportunists tarnish image of Awami League: Quader
Beximco Pharma joins hand with India's Serum Institute for Covid-19 vaccine
EC’s proposal for scrapping power to cancel candidature 'suicidal': BNP
Russian citizen dies at RMCH after taking liquor
Australia open to taking gunman Tarrant back from New Zealand
Child marriage: Bride's father jailed
Sri Lanka to ban importation of plastic goods to protect elephants
European schools reopen with smaller classes, shorter lessons
Polar bear kills man in Norway
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Bank accounts of Evaly, chairman and MD frozen
Closure of educational institutions extended
Kushtia's Daulatpur OC dies of coronavirus
Murder of two siblings in B'baria: Uncle confesses
No JSC, JDC exams in 2020
Deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh stand at 4,127
VAT on broadband internet reduced to 5 per cent
Ramu OC seeks apology for inconsistency in seizure lists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft