

Afif follows McKenzie to improve batting

"I've got lots of time to think on batting during lock down days," he said. "I worked on some batting techniques virtually with our former batting coach Neil McKenzie. I am practicing those now. I'll get better result if I can cope with the techniques," he hopped.

All players had to fight with physical and mental fitness during quarantine though they worked out at home according to BCB's instruction. Afif spoke nothing exceptional. He said, "I had very tough time during lock down period".

"Our coaching staffs and trainers provided us with schedules and techniques to work at home. Online workshops also boosted up. Now we can practice at Mirpur and doing necessary sessions. These will come to work effectively," he added.

Bangladesh will travel Sri Lanka next month to play three-match Test series. It'll be Tigers' 1st international action after the home series against Zimbabwe in February this year. Afif is a regular face of shorter version cricket. But BCB is going to travel Sri Lanka with a big troop considering coronavirus threat. Afif is considered as a great prospect of Bangladesh cricket, has possibility to get maiden call for red-ball game. He is also ready to take the challenge.

"Game is going to start in recent future which is definitely good. Expecting to play good cricket and working accordingly," he divulged.

















