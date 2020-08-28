Stay on trial proceedings against 6 BNP leaders upheld













The other five leaders are Khandker Mahbub Hossain, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Aman Ullah Aman and Syeda Asifa Ashrafi Papiya.

The SC, however, asked the HC to hear and dispose of the rules issued in connection with the cases.

A full bench of Appellate Division of the SC led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the orders after virtually hearing nine separate leave to appeal petitions filed by the state seeking stay on the HC orders. Attorney General Mahbubey Alam appeared for the state, while AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon represented the accused during the proceedings of the court.

Following four petitions filed by the BNP leaders, the HC in 2017 stayed the trial proceedings in nine vandalism and arson cases filed against them, and also issued nine rules asking the state to explain as to why the case proceedings should not be scrapped. The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a High Court order that stayed the trial proceedings against six BNP leaders, including its General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in nine separate vandalism and arson cases filed in 2015.The other five leaders are Khandker Mahbub Hossain, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Aman Ullah Aman and Syeda Asifa Ashrafi Papiya.The SC, however, asked the HC to hear and dispose of the rules issued in connection with the cases.A full bench of Appellate Division of the SC led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the orders after virtually hearing nine separate leave to appeal petitions filed by the state seeking stay on the HC orders. Attorney General Mahbubey Alam appeared for the state, while AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon represented the accused during the proceedings of the court.Following four petitions filed by the BNP leaders, the HC in 2017 stayed the trial proceedings in nine vandalism and arson cases filed against them, and also issued nine rules asking the state to explain as to why the case proceedings should not be scrapped.