Gambia to submit memorandum in case to ICJ in Oct





"We are working extremely hard along with international lawyers," he said.

Marenah mentioned that Gambia always takes the lead when it comes to humanitarian crises, and they are especially active in the African continent.

Taking part in the discussion, the Foreign Secretary expressed concerns over the possibility of conflict if the crisis prolongs.

"Despite Bangladesh's willingness to achieve peaceful repatriation of the Rohingya Refugees, Myanmar's disinterest is proving to be a major obstacle," he said.

He urged the international community to put pressure on Myanmar to achieve peaceful repatriation of the Rohingya refugees.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen joined the e-conference as the chief guest while Cherno Marenah as the guest of honour.

The e-conference was attended by experts, researchers, academicians, human rights activists and humanitarian workers working on the Rohingya diaspora from 12 countries, including Bangladesh and Myanmar, "however, the two-day long e-conference was ended last night.

The conference urged the international community to come forward to ensure justice and accountability for the safe, dignified and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingya people in Bangladesh, especially in resolving the Rohingya crisis. The conference was organised on the occasion of the third anniversary of the massive influx of Rohingya into Bangladesh, by ActionAid Bangladesh in association with the Centre for Genocide Studies, Dhaka University and the Centre for Peace and Justice, BRAC University.

Participating states are encouraged to support the steps taken by the ICC/ICJ to ensure justice and accountability for the Rohingya.

The Introductory speech was given by Manzoor Hasan OBE, Executive Director, Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), BRAC University.

While the overall perspective of the conference was presented by Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Professor, International Relations, Dhaka University and Director, Centre for Genocide Studies (CGS).















