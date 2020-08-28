Video
HC summons IOs over return of ‘murdered’ N’ganj girl

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Thursday summoned the two investigation officers of the case of 'abducting' a teenage girl lodged by her father with Narayanganj Sadar Police Station on August 6.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mustafizur Rahman asked the IOs to appear before the court in person on September 17 and directed the Narayanganj chief judicial magistrate to transmit the case documents to the court by the time. The court set September 17 as the next date of hearing on the case.
The court passed the order after hearing a revision petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir on behalf of five lawyers.
The petition challenged the accuracy, legality and rationality of the procedure of the case filed over the reported abduction and murder of the girl, who returned 49 days after she reportedly went missing in Narayanganj.
According to the August 6 case, the girl was abducted on July 4 and police arrested three youths - Abdullah, Rakib and Khalil  -  who had reportedly confessed to two Narayanganj courts that they had 'abducted', 'raped' and 'murdered' the girl.
But the girl returned home unhurt on August 23.


