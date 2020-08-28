Flood situation improves further





However, the flood situation in different places of Rajbari still remained steady and the flood situation would remain unchanged there for next three days.

The water levels in the rivers around Dhaka city including the Shitalakhya in Narayanganj, Turag at Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar also remained steady, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Thursday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at few places over Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Superintending Engineer of Rajshahi region Mukhlesur Rahman said its local office on Thursday said water level dropped in some rivers while it remained steady in some others. He said water level in the Ganges remained steady at Rajshahi and Hardinge Bridge points while it went up by 7cm at Talbaria and receded by 3cm at Pankha in Chapainawabganj afresh.

However, the Ganges was still flowing below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria.

Water level in the Padma River also declined by 1cm further at Goalundo and was flowing 12cm above the danger level at the point on Thursday evening, he added.

According to the FFWC, the 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin, water levels receded at 16 points, while increased at 10 points and remained stable at four points.

However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 27 points while above the danger levels at three points. Besides, a falling trend of water levels at the three points of the Jamuna River continued for the last couple of days.

FFWC Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said the rivers were flowing below the danger level at most points except some four points. All major rivers in the country are in a falling trend and it may continue for the next 72 hours. The authorities concerned are working to save the houses and farmland with crops of the people protecting the banks of rivers from erosion.









At the same time, local administrations are distributing relief materials in the worst-affected areas.

The Department of Health has also taken all possible measures to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the affected people amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

